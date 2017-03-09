Crawford: Panel to dig into wiretap claims

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., joined the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in January, just in time to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 elections.

But the scope of the inquiry expanded in recent days after President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his phone lines.

In an interview Wednesday, Crawford said the committee will dig into the allegations unleashed Saturday via Twitter by Trump.

"We're going to make some inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any particular political party, their officials [or] any sort of surrogates that may have been targeted. And we'll continue to investigate if the evidence takes us in that direction," the Republican from Jonesboro said.

Thus far, they haven't uncovered any snooping, he said.

"What we're finding, based on our committee information, [is] there's no evidence to support any claims of alleged wiretapping," Crawford said. "The president can't, in fact, order a wiretap."

In an interview Wednesday, White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said allegations of wiretapping need to be examined.

"Our hope is that the House and Senate intelligence committees will take that up and dig into it and do a full review [and] investigation at that level," she said.

The House committee, which often discusses sensitive national security matters in private, is to hold a public hearing March 20 and hear from current and former national security officials.

Crawford said the lawmakers believe transparency is important and will disclose what they can to the public.

Even if Obama didn't order wiretaps, lawmakers aren't ruling out the possibility that other government officials were snooping.

The committee wants to know "whether or not Mr. Trump or any of his associates were targeted by any of the intelligence agencies or any law enforcement authorities," Crawford said. "If that were the case, certainly that's cause for concern."

Lawmakers also are looking for information about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, "not just Donald Trump but potentially other campaigns," Crawford said. "[Was it] just one campaign or was it very broad? We don't know that yet."

In addition, committee members are concerned about "the leaks of classified information relative to the intelligence community," Crawford said, adding, "We obviously have a leak problem."

While the House does its investigation, lawmakers on the other side of Capitol Hill also are looking for answers.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, says progress is being made.

"The intelligence committee ... is already far along in our inquiry into Russia's actions to undermine faith in our political system and really to undermine our interests all around the world," the Republican from Dardanelle said.

A Section on 03/09/2017