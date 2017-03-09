Marriage Licenses

Raymond Williams, 42, and Tanya Andrews, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Tyler Dick, 27, and Erin Green, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Yousef Fahoum, 41, of Maumelle and Mary Snider, 42, of Little Rock.

Charles Robertson, 63, and Melisa Gardner, 51, both of Little Rock.

Yousunda Smith, 40, and Domnetrice Miller, 30, both of Hot Springs.

George Riley, 31, and Jennifer Hicks, 30, both of Bryant.

Jhonatan Salazar Solis, 21, and Estefani Morales Nicolas, 23, both of Little Rock.

Devonta Allen, 25, and Breonna Hobbs, 27, both of Little Rock.

William Averitt, 41, and Casondra Norman, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Frederick Harris, 24, of Little Rock and Charity Stewart, 23, of Conway.

Divorces

FILED

17-879. Kimberly Young v. Bradford Young.

17-880. Anthony Harris v. Frances Wright.

17-882. Pamela Alford v. John Alford Jr.

17-883. Katherine Nichols v. James Nichols.

17-884. Lovejuan Cheirs v. Khaliq Cheirs.

17-886. Latara Bailey v. Joseph Bailey.

17-887. James Sawyer v. Kristen Sawyer.

17-892. Tara Crawford v. Cary Crawford.

17-893. Mary Coates v. Robert Coates.

17-895. Lindsey Fizer v. Carlos Fizer.

17-897. Tiffany Johnson v. Jeremy Johnson.

17-898. Justin McKeown v. Erin McKeown.

GRANTED

16-2171. Michelle Greenwell v. Keith Greenwell.

16-3954. Dean Jarrett v. Sheila Jarrett.

16-4087. Chase Sherrell v. Diana Sherrell.

16-4594. Tony Fite. v. Patricia Fite.

16-4906. Clayton Dill v. Jamie Jones.

17-13. Leonard Robinson v. Lenila Smith.

17-48. Monica Cooper v. Christopher Cooper.

17-125. Shaun Wright v. Carrie Wright.

17-136. Terrie Rice. v. Cleo Rice.

17-172. Audrey Abarca v. Michael Abarca.

17-298. Anjali Basnet v. Kaushik Basnet.

17-303. Carl Cullins v. Zena Cullins.

Metro on 03/09/2017