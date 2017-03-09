Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 09, 2017, 2:15 p.m.

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Diamond Hogs schedule Friday doubleheader

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 1:31 p.m.

arkansas-coach-dave-van-horn-watches-warmups-prior-to-a-game-against-bryant-on-saturday-feb-25-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn watches warmups prior to a game against Bryant on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Rhode Island will play a doubleheader Friday at Baum Stadium.

The teams are scheduled to play their first game at 3 p.m. The second game will begin 40 minutes after the completion of the first game.

The doubleheader is being scheduled in anticipation of rain and cold temperatures Saturday. The forecast in Fayetteville on Saturday calls for a 100 percent chance of rain and a high of 41 degrees.

Sunday's game is still scheduled for a 1 p.m. start time.

Comments on: Diamond Hogs schedule Friday doubleheader

