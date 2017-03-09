Ex-dictator critical after two surgeries
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:53 a.m.
PANAMA CITY — Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was in critical condition and sedated in a hospital’s intensive care unit Wednesday after undergoing two brain surgeries.
Noriega, 83, underwent the first procedure Tuesday morning to remove a benign tumor from his brain. But after that surgery, doctors discovered a hemorrhage that forced them to go back in that afternoon, his daughters and lawyer said.
Noriega attorney Ezra Angel said doctors succeeded in stopping the bleeding during the second procedure, and Noriega was returned to intensive care.
“His condition has not improved, nor has it worsened,” Angel said Wednesday.
Officials at Santo Tomas public hospital in Panama City did not return calls.
The tumor was detected in the months after Noriega returned to Panama in December 2011 and was imprisoned for corruption and the killings of political opponents during his reign in the 1980s.
Print Headline: Ex-dictator critical after two surgeries
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ex-dictator critical after two surgeries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.