Federal judge to hear Hawaii's case to block Trump travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii agreed to hear the state's request for a temporary block on President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on Wednesday, a day before the directive banning citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. is set to go into effect.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu reopened the state's challenge to the president's order, giving it permission to file a revised complaint as well as a request for a temporary restraining order. That would put the travel ban on hold as the state attempts to prove it's an unconstitutional attack on Islam. Other states and civil-liberties groups are likely to follow.

Trump signed the executive order March 6, reviving a signature directive that sparked global protests and prompted dissent by some of his advisers before it was put on hold by federal courts.

The new order will result in the establishment of religion in Hawaii contrary to the state's Constitution, and will inflict immediate damage to its economy, educational institutions and tourism industry, the state said in a court filing, echoing arguments made in other lawsuits that successfully halted enforcement of Trump's initial order.

The president's original travel ban drew court challenges around the country, and judges in Seattle, New York and Virginia quickly blocked parts of the order. Hawaii's challenge was placed on hold when a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld a nationwide ruling temporarily halting the ban. That case was officially dropped Wednesday.

"The history of this executive order is rife with evidence that this has been, from start to finish, a Muslim ban," said Hawaii's lawyer Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells in Washington. "President Trump may now want to not call that spade a spade, but he's done so many times before."

Trump and his surrogates have said repeatedly that the travel ban has nothing to do with any particular religion. Banning citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. was decided because those countries are rife with terrorism and their governments are failing, the administration said. The order is intended to protect Americans from immigrants with bad intentions who slip through the cracks, Trump has said.

Trump softened the new directive by officially exempting green card and valid visa holders from the ban.

The Department of Homeland Security's media office didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Hawaii made the first move because Attorney General Douglas Chin, the state's top legal officer, "recognized that the real clear and present danger to the U.S. was not immigration, but rather the trampling of bedrock American principles," Katyal said.

Hawaii's proposed complaint cites several statements made by Trump before the election as evidence that the real intention of the travel ban is to halt Muslim immigration. The complaint cites a news release titled "Donald J. Trump Statement on Preventing Muslim Immigration," issued on Dec. 7, 2015, shortly after terror attacks in Paris. In it, Trump calls for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

Hawaii's plaintiff in the case is Ismail Elshikh, an American citizen of Egyptian descent with a wife of Syrian descent. He holds a doctorate and is the imam of the Muslim Association of Hawaii, according to court papers.

The ban will prevent Elshikh's Syrian mother-in-law from obtaining a visa to reunite with her family in Hawaii, according to the complaint. The family has been devastated by the news, particularly since Elshikh's mother-in-law hasn't visited Hawaii since 2005 and hasn't met two of her grandchildren, the state said.

The case being overseen by Watson, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, is titled Hawaii and Ismail Elshikh v. Donald J. Trump.

