Fishing hot spots

DEGRAY LAKE

Despite rain and wind, bass fishing has been good between Point 15 and Cox Creek. Try medium-running crankbaits or a double willow leaf spinnerbait across windblown secondary points in the big coves and creeks. Crappie fishing is good near Shouse Ford and Point Cedar, with nice catches coming from the deep attractors on the main lake. Look for brush at 24-28 feet and fish a 2-inch tube on a 1/16-ounce jighead. Fish the lure vertically in the very top of the brush. Best colors are black/chartreuse and red/chartreuse. Also, slow-troll a 2-inch Kalin's grub on a 1/8-ounce jighead in Tennessee shad or black/chartreuse around Point 15 and Woodall Cove. Hybrid fishing is fair between Point 15 and Point Cedar. Troll a small umbrella rig loaded with 4-inch white swimbaits at about 1.5 mph. White bass are in the Caddo River above Point Cedar. Try a 1/2-ounce jigging spoon. Bream fishing is fair in the crappie attractors. Fish near the bottom just outside the brush with crickets or redworms.

LAKE HAMILTON

Warm rain has improved the bass fishing. Try a 1/2-ounce Rat-L-Trap, a 3/4-ounce Rat-L- Trap, a 3/8-ounce spinnerbait and a 1/2-ounce spinnerbait. Fishing is excellent in run-offs, where fresh water enters the lake. Go to the backs of the creeks where warm, fresh water is coming in and throw a spinnerbait for a chance at a big bass. Floating worms are productive in the same areas because there are a lot of fish in the pockets right now.

LAKE OUACHITA

Water temperature is 50-55 degrees. As at Lake Hamilton, fish are stacked in the backs of pockets and will bite lipless crankbaits, chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and jighead worms. Crawdad color is best for fishing in the major tributaries. Walleye fishing is fair. They are being caught up the rivers during their spawning run. Stripers are very good on Alabama rigs on the west end of the lake as they make their spawning run up the rivers. Crappie fishing is very good with minnows or crappie jigs in brush at depths of 15-20 feet.

