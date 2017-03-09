Former Arkansas police chief dies in house fire, authorities say

A former Arkansas police chief has died in a fire that consumed a home in Shannon Hills on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters with the Shannon Hills Fire Department and five other nearby agencies responded to a structure fire on Charlotte Drive, Capt. William McCullar wrote in a post on the department's Facebook page. The initial call came in around 9:20 p.m., a department official said.

Emergency personnel were told by 911 dispatch that there was possibly a person trapped inside the residence, McCullar said. When officials arrived, they saw a heavy fire burning through the roof of the home, and firefighters assessed the scene and searched the residence.

Authorities located one victim, later identified as former Shannon Hills Police Chief Bobby Hale, the post said.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family in their darkest hour,” McCullar wrote.

Shannon Hills Mayor Mike Kemp offered his condolences on Facebook, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kim, and the rest of his family and loved ones as they endure this difficult time."

The cause of the fire and Hale’s death are being investigated by Arkansas State Police, McCullar said.