How to ruin everything

In these dark days of resurgent nationalism both at home and in Europe, inspiring political leadership is hard to find.

Last month, though, we finally found a head of state in a functioning democracy who is unafraid to stand up for what is right. True, his country is small. But his principles are sound, his conclusions correct, and his willingness to limit his own power admirable.

I'm talking about Icelandic President Gudni Th. Johannesson who, during a question-and-answer session at a high school, said he is "fundamentally opposed" to pineapple on pizza and would outlaw it if he could.

Obviously, outlawing pizza toppings is a radical form of government over-reach; people agreed Gudni's analysis was beyond reproach.

Much like ranch dressing, pineapple is an inappropriate adornment to pizza, used only in places where the pizza is terrible. When pizza is good, the crust, cheese, and sauce provide plenty of flavor. Toppings are chosen wisely and used sparingly because pizza is already a complete dish, better left alone than ruined with too much intrusion. In American backwaters, or Canada, where the crust, cheese and sauce often have no flavor, eaters and "chefs" over-compensate with toppings.

Pineapples are wonderful for dessert because they are very sweet. Boorish North Americans, the same people who added marshmallows to breakfast cereal, think everything is better when drenched in sugar, fat or both. They are wrong to add pineapple to a dish covered in tomato sauce. The tomatoes should provide plenty of sweetness already. If they don't, then the sauce made from them is bad or your palate is insensate.

In the pizza mecca of New York, no one adds pineapple; the mere suggestion is blasphemous. When Gudni's comments were first reported, a Facebook group founded to debate the finer points of pizza by a Brooklyn man exploded in shock and outrage at the existence of Hawaiian pizza.

"Pineapple pizza is a blight on society," says Mae Barber, a member of the group who grew up in Brooklyn, capturing the general sentiment. "I am opposed to all novelty pizza toppings," adds group member Paul Murphy, who is half Italian American, grew up in downtown Manhattan, and knows right from wrong. (A gustatorily appropriate but atypical topping like pistachio pesto isn't a novelty topping. Novelty toppings are strange interlopers from other cuisines like hot dogs, nacho chips or pineapple.)

The contrast between Gudni and our own president couldn't be starker. Gudni isn't taking this position because he's too fancy for the food of the common Icelander: The former college professor has been spotted picking up his own pizza on his way home from his presidential office. Donald Trump, who could afford to eat anywhere, loves McDonald's and Kentucky Fried Chicken and orders his steaks burnt to a crisp.

But all that pales next to Trump's worst culinary offense: When Sarah Palin came to meet with him in New York, they ate pizza at Famous Famiglia, a mediocre chain New Yorkers avoid unless forced to eat in an airport or at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Trump's philosophy of food embodies his perverse appeal to the least urbane Americans: that being rich but having poor taste is a kind of populist authenticity. And his expectation that fine restaurants will serve him whatever comfort food he desires evokes his autocratic streak. Trump probably loves Hawaiian pizza, and one could easily imagine him demanding it from Keste.

Ben Adler is a staff writer at Grist.

Editorial on 03/09/2017