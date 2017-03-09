Let 'em rot?

File this debate, perhaps, under Anything That'll Stick.

The opposition to charter schools is creative. It has to be. It must be hard to look into the eyes of mothers and fathers who want their kids to have the best educations, even in inner cities or the most rural of areas, and tell them no. And know deep down the reason why: Because the establishment likes its monopoly and raises holy hell when it's threatened.

So when opposing charter schools--the most innovative idea to improve public education since memory runneth not to the contrary--one must be creative. Take, for prime example, the new superintendent of Little Rock's schools, who took to the Ledge this week to oppose Senate Bill 308, which would allow charter schools to buy or lease vacant school buildings.

Yes, vacant school buildings. Empty buildings. Unused buildings. Just-sitting-there buildings. The superintendent of the state's largest school district doesn't want charters to be able to pay money to operate in those unused buildings.

Why?

The principle of local control, according to Michael Poore.

The bill "goes against the very thing that I think we've been trying to work on as a state and even as a nation," Superintendent Poore mused. "We're crafting legislation right now that's yanking local control."

Very creative, that.

It's so creative that one is tempted to award Michael Poore points for imagination and originality. That is, if there weren't so many families lining up to sign up for charters. And being told there is no room in the inn.

For the record, if it were up to local school boards, and only local school boards, there would be few charter schools competing with them for students, money, and the best principals and teachers. But superintendents out to keep charters from renting or buying old school buildings can't say that out loud. So they oppose a perfectly reasonable bill like Senate Bill 308 because . . . it goes against the principle of local control.

But a superintendent's opposition in this matter is understandable. Maybe not honorable, but understandable. What's more difficult to figure out is why Little Rock's mayor, the otherwise level-headed Mark Stodola, spoke against SB308, too.

The mayor noted that the bill allows a charter outfit to give notice, and the district is prohibited from otherwise disposing of the school for two years. (Which makes sense. How many school districts would rather tear down a school building than to allow a charter to open in it? Answer: More than we'd be comfortable in knowing.)

"Leaving a school building vacant for two years, first of all, is disastrous to the issue of its maintenance and its value," the mayor told the Ledge. "If a charter school has two years within which to make a decision ultimately to lease or to purchase it and then elects not to, it further delays the ability of that school district to be able to dispose of that."

So a charter school's deciding against buying a 35-year-old school building would result in . . . a district owning a 37-year-old school building? To some of us, that doesn't seem all that disastrous. Not as disastrous as losing generation after generation to failing schools, when there are so many outfits that would like to save them. And so many families--including many, many minority families--who'd like their children to be saved.

If the opposition to SB308 is disappointing, what's encouraging is the opposition seems to be losing. The House Education Committee has advanced the bill to the full House, where it should get a fair hearing.

Why not make better use of assets the taxpayers have already paid for? Especially since the charters will pay to use these buildings, according to the bill, at fair market value.

The question comes down, as it often does, to monopoly vs. competition. Those opposing charter schools--while saying anything that'll stick to the wall--simply do not believe competition in K-12 schools is a good idea. At least not for them. And they want a monopoly model that will concentrate all assets in one system. What they might not realize, or admit, is that forces apart from charter schools have rendered that model ineffective because of private schools, virtual schools, home schooling, and the ability of better-off families to move out of failing school districts.

The best answer to all of it might be charter schools. When a public school or school district doesn't offer quality education, competition will make the classrooms better in a hurry. And competition might be the only thing that will.

Thankfully most lawmakers seem to know that. On to the governor's desk!

Editorial on 03/09/2017