Opposing viewpoints

Why do Arkansas teens need to be protected from hearing opposing political viewpoints?

Is it not Arkansas students and teachers that need to be trained to think critically?

Are we not shaping the minds of Arkansas future adults by withholding information from them?

How is "Prohibit[ing] a public school district or open-enrollment public charter school from including in its curriculum or course materials for a program of study books or any other material authored by or concerning Howard Zinn" going to promote being open to hearing both sides of any situation?

How does HB1834 "provide equal time for opposing political viewpoints" or "avoid indoctrination of one point of view"?

"Democracy is in dissent," Zinn said in 2009. "Democracy is in resistance. Democracy doesn't come from the top, it comes from the bottom."

Is this perhaps the actual problem? Does Zinn's definition of democracy undermine the current philosophy of elitism and advancement of the top 1 percent?

We in Arkansas sit at the bottom of the 99 percent in many areas--please tell me why we should not strive to improve our status. Are we so determined to blindly follow our representatives as they legislate us further down?

PAMELA HILGERS

Fairfield Bay

Our choices linger on

My New Year's resolution was to read the entire Bible in 365 days. I just got to the part where Moses was dealing with the pharaoh when it was Inauguration Day here. I couldn't help but compare the Trump administration with the Egyptians and the pharaoh. The Egyptians (corporations) wanted to keep the slaves working for them and Moses wanted to free the Israelites. What trials the pharaoh (Trump?) put the Egyptians through before he finally let the Israelites go! There was the bloody water, the frogs, flies, gnats and locusts, the plague of the wind, hail, and thunder and lightning, but the pharaoh still did not let the people go.

History does repeat itself. Mosquitoes are carrying many diseases into this country, including the Zika virus. Today our water is toxic with chemicals and animal runoff. The air is polluted with chemicals from the coal mines and greenhouse gasses. Our underground water is being contaminated by fracking. The thunder, lightning, and hail, floods, and heavy snows are caused by climate change.

It took the deaths of all the first-born sons of the Egyptian people and of his own son before the pharaoh finally let the Israelites go. But now it is not only our first-born who are threatened. All of our children, yours and mine, are at risk. Our children must have clean air, clean water, and healthy food to survive.

When you in Congress, Senators Cotton and Boozman and Representative Womack, and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, consider your choices, and when you make your decisions, I hope you will remember that whatever decisions you make this day will be visited on all our children, yours and mine, unto the third and fourth generations.

KELLY HOLST

Fayetteville

It worked for Clinton

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions should explain that during the private meeting in his office, he and the Russian ambassador were just talking about their grandchildren.

JIM STOWE

Fayetteville

Stopped voting party

The immature, childish behavior of our Democratic leadership in Washington is beyond belief. Like children who didn't get the gift they wanted, they sulk and whine, and refuse to accept mean old President Trump!

At one time in my life, I voted the Democratic Party line although I didn't agree with all of their positions. The Republicans seemed to represent the wealthy and worked to line their pockets and deny the working folks any opportunity to get ahead. Slowly but steadily, the Democratic Party soon moved further to the left and away from my middle-of-the-road conservative ideals, so I stopped voting party lines and voted only for the person, not the party. I even voted once for that African American young man from Chicago. But only once.

I am not a fan of Mr. Trump by any stretch of the imagination. But the other choice was voting for a person who had spent her entire life in politics and seemed willing to embellish any story, and bend any rule, because she thought she deserved to be the first female president. The attitude of so many Democrats in leadership demonstrates exactly why so many of us "little people" didn't vote for their candidate. With the exception of those who now have health insurance, what exactly did the last eight years accomplish for those of us who are considered working-class citizens? Believe it or not, there is an America beyond Hollywood and the East Coast liberal thinkers.

DANNY DRAPER

Little Rock

Solutions, no problem

A news report from Montana states that there will be a special election to replace its U.S. representative, who is now a member of Donald Trump's Cabinet. Because of the $750,000 cost of the election, most election authorities decided that mail-in ballots would be much cheaper. Some Republican members of the state legislature put forth the proposed change to the law. The head of the Republican state committee then wrote an "emergency'" warning that it could lead to too many votes being cast which could allow a Democrat to be elected.

There was no charge of potential election fraud, just the fear that too many people voting would lead to the Democrat being elected. I believe this blatant and truthful attempt to stifle the vote of eligible citizens is what Republican state legislatures across the U.S., including Arkansas, have been doing with voter photo ID requirements. All of their reasons are big fat whopper lies. They do this knowing that many poor people, including blacks in the cities, don't have cars (they ride the bus) and don't have driver's licenses. Most of these poor people would vote Democrat and that's why the deliberate effort to stifle their vote.

I also believe the idiotic state law to allow faculty at colleges and universities to carry concealed weapons will lead to more deaths from dropped and mishandled pistols than any potential nonexistent terrorist attack.

FRANK NEWMAN

Huntington

Editorial on 03/09/2017