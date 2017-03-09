LR wife charged in fatal stabbing

A woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband Tuesday at their home in downtown Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police arrested Christie Buckner, 42, in the death of Earl Buckner, 55, after responding to the couple's home at 1105 E. Eighth St. about 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. He reportedly was found lying on the ground with a stab wound in his upper body. Police said she was standing over him.

Earl Buckner was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Wednesday that he had few additional details on the killing.

"I know that there was some kind of verbal argument," he said. "I don't know what that argument was about."

Court records show the couple married in September 2015.

Earl Buckner was convicted of third-degree domestic battery in May. He was convicted in July of violating an order of protection that his wife had filed against him.

Further information on those cases wasn't immediately available.

Christie Buckner was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday. She was listed as "Christie Morgan," her maiden name.

