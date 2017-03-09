Man gets 27-year term for child porn

FORT SMITH -- A Greenwood man was sentenced to federal prison for the second time Wednesday on charges involving child pornography.

James Robert Loper, 42, was sentenced in federal court in Fort Smith on Wednesday to 27 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in November to receiving child pornography, and to 20 years on a charge of possession of child pornography, with the sentences to run concurrently.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III also revoked Loper's supervised release and sentenced him to 18 months on a 10-year prison sentence he received in 2006 on a charge of receiving material containing child pornography. The sentence also runs concurrently with the sentences for receiving and possessing child pornography.

A news release from the U.S. attorney's office said the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip Aug. 13 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person in the Fort Smith area was uploading known images of child pornography to a Twitter account.

Through the cellphone provider, agents identified the phone number as being associated with Loper, according to the release.

Contacted by officers Sept. 15, the release said, Loper admitted to being in possession of three cellphones that contained child pornography.

State Desk on 03/09/2017