NFL free agency roundup

GIANTS

WR Marshall signed

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year contract.

The former Jets receiver tweeted a picture of the signed contract on Wednesday with the headline: "Done Deal!!!! #GMEN."

The signing gives the Giants a talented outside receiver to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. New York used Victor Cruz on the outside last season but being a slot receiver, he was playing out of position.

The Jets released Marshall less than a week ago, making him eligible to sign with any team before the start of free agency today.

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, had 59 catches for 788 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

BILLS

Taylor extended

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tyrod Taylor will remain the Buffalo Bills starter after the team announced it has restructured the player's five-year contract extension.

The team revealed the news in a news release issued Wednesday, a day before the NFL's free-agency period began. The Bills had until Saturday to determine whether to pick up the extension Taylor signed in August or part ways with the two-year starter.

Taylor's long-term future in Buffalo had otherwise been in question since the season ended, when General Manager Doug Whaley declined to say whether the team was committed to keeping the player. Newly hired Coach Sean McDermott also declined to discuss Taylor's future after he took over in January after Rex Ryan's dismissal.

Taylor has a 15-14 record in two seasons with Buffalo.

PATRIOTS-COLTS

TE Allen traded

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tight end Dwayne Allen is eager to get started with the New England Patriots after the Indianapolis Colts traded him on the eve of free agency.

Allen acknowledged the trade on Twitter, where he thanked Colts fans for their support and wrote he was "humbled and eager to earn the right to be called a New England Patriot." NFL.com reported the Colts will send Allen and a sixth-round draft choice in exchange for the Patriots' fourth-round pick.

The move comes one day after Indy kept backup tight end Jack Doyle off the free-agent market with a three-year deal worth about $6.3 million per year. Allen signed a four-year deal worth $29.4 million last year.

49ERS

Hoyer joins Niners

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly adding a quarterback to the roster, agreeing to a two-year deal with free-agent Brian Hoyer.

The NFL Network said Wednesday that Hoyer has decided to join the Niners where he will have a chance to compete to be the starter next season. The deal can't be announced until the start of the new league year today.

San Francisco entered its first free-agency period under new Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch with no quarterbacks on the roster after last year's starter Colin Kaepernick opted out of his deal last week. Backups Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thad Lewis are also free agents.

Shanahan will begin his tenure with a familiar quarterback. Hoyer made 13 starts for Cleveland in 2014 when Shanahan was offensive coordinator. Hoyer won seven of those starts and threw for a career-high 3,326 yards that season.

Hoyer, 31, began his career as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons in New England. He then made his first career start the next season for Arizona, spent two years with the Browns and then one each with Houston and Chicago, where he started five games last season.

DOLPHINS

Branch to stay

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins bolstered their defensive front Wednesday by keeping one of their own.

End Andre Branch agreed to a $27 million, three-year contract to remain with Miami, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by the Dolphins.

Branch was on the verge of becoming one of the top edge rushers on the market when free agency begins today. The five-year pro had 51/2 sacks last year, his first with the Dolphins.

He'll again be paired this season with five-time Pro Bowl end Cameron Wake.

Defense remains a priority for the Dolphins as they head into free agency. They also need help at linebacker and in the secondary after allowing a franchise-record 6,122 yards last year.

RAVENS

Dumervil cut

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Elvis Dumervil has been cut by the Baltimore Ravens, who were looking to free up salary cap room before the start of free agency.

Dumervil missed eight games last season because of injuries and finished with only three sacks. Two years earlier, he set the team single-season record with 17 sacks.

The Ravens did not rule out the possibility of bringing him back at a lesser price. Dumervil's release will free up $6 million in salary cap room ahead of the start of free agency today.

In a statement Wednesday, General Manager Ozzie Newsome said, "We have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning in the future." Newsome called Dumervil "a leader for us on and off the field."

Dumervil, 33, is a five-time Pro Bowler. He played four seasons in Baltimore after a successful run with the Denver Broncos.

LIONS

Worrilow joins team

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Paul Worrilow on Wednesday, the second free agent they've added during this year's negotiating period.

Worrilow started most of the 2013-15 seasons in Atlanta before the Falcons took two linebackers in last year's draft. He led the team with 142 tackles in 2014, but appeared in 12 games -- and made 21 tackles -- last season.

Worrilow, 26, should compete for a starting job on a defense that returns both DeAndre Levy and Tahir Whitehead at linebacker.

The Lions agreed to terms with free-agent right tackle Ricky Wagner early Wednesday on a deal that's expected to make him the highest-paid pure right tackle in the NFL, and re-signed defensive tackle Khyri Thornton on Tuesday night.

Free agents cannot officially sign with their new teams until 4 p.m. today.

Sports on 03/09/2017