Home / Latest News /
Not-so-sweet escape: Gelato leads police to burglary suspect
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:16 a.m.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in South Carolina were able to nab a burglary suspect when they linked gelato in his possession to the same Italian-style ice cream that had been stolen from a store.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Charleston police responded to a report of a string of vandalisms at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found shattered glass at eight buildings on the street and four more on a street nearby.
Around 1 a.m., police found 20-year-old Robert Corbit Hodges nearby. He was drunk, bleeding and carrying a container of gelato.
Investigators determined the gelato had been taken from Burbages Grocery, one of the targeted businesses.
Hodges was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and public intoxication. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Not-so-sweet escape: Gelato leads police to burglary suspect
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.