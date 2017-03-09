100 years ago

March 9, 1917

TEXARKANA -- Milan Johnson was shot and instantly killed this afternoon by Mangrum E. Estes, a neighbor, four miles north of New Boston, 22 miles west of here. The two men, who are farmers, lived on adjoining farms, and were fishing together on a creek. They disagreed over some trivial matter, it is said, and the quarrel resulted in the shooting. Each of the men is about 35 years old, and both have families.

50 years ago

March 9, 1967

• The House of Representatives Wednesday restored the salary raises for University of Arkansas President Dr. David W. Mullins and Frank Broyles, football coach, back to the level they were before the Senate cut them March 2. The University of Arkansas appropriation bill (SB 408) originally called for Dr. Mullins to get a raise from $24,000 to $27,500 and Broyles from $23,000 to $27,000, but the Senate reduced their proposed salaries by $1,000 each. These cuts were restored in the House on an amendment sponsored by Representative Morriss M. Henry of Fayetteville.

25 years ago

March 9, 1992

• A review of Arkansas Highway Commission airplane logs indicates the commissioners flew an average of twice a week, rather than driving, most often to meetings within the state. Over an 18-month period ending Oct. 19, 1991, the commission logged 156 trips in its old 1982 Cheyenne Piper airplane, according to agency records. An overwhelming majority of the trips were made to transport highway commissioners to various meetings and on other commission-related business. The number of trips were almost evenly divided between the commissioners and top administrators of the agency, which has been criticized recently for spending extravagantly on a new plane.

10 years ago

March 9, 2007

• Legislators would get 50 percent increases in their office-expense allowances and 50 percent increases in stipends for being chairmen of committees under a bill endorsed by the Joint Budget Committee on Thursday. That increase is nearly double the Consumer Price Index's rise of about 26 percent since those payment amounts were last increased. Senate Bill 785 by Sen. Shawn Womack, R-Mountain Home, also would increase by 50 percent the extra money that legislators who live within 50 miles of the Capitol receive.

