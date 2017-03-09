Parts of Arkansas at risk for severe weather tonight; wintry mix possible this weekend

For the second time this week, north Arkansas is at risk for severe weather, with hail and damaging winds being the primary concern Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock said in a statement that the northern half of the state faces at least a slight risk for storms to turn severe.

Along Arkansas’ northern border, including cities such as Harrison and Mountain Home, residents face an enhanced risk, forecasters said.

The threat comes as a cold front is expected to move through the state Thursday and during the overnight hours into Friday morning.

Tornadoes are not as much of a concern with this round of storms but “cannot be ruled out,” according to the latest advisory.

Remaining portions of the state south of Interstate 40 will likely see only showers and thunderstorms.

Once that system moves through Friday morning, another round of precipitation is expected to move in Saturday, giving some Arkansans the chance of seeing a wintry mix.

Rain and sleet is expected to transition into snow by Saturday afternoon once colder air filters in, particularly in the state’s northeast, the weather service said.

“Some light snow cannot be ruled out as far south as Little Rock and slightly south,” according to the latest outlook.