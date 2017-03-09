Two men arrested in Sherwood holdup

Authorities on Tuesday arrested two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside a department store in Sherwood.

Officers responded about noon to a 911 caller who said he'd been held up in the parking lot of Kohl's at 7600 Warden Road, Sherwood police said in an arrest report. The caller, who was not identified in the report, followed the robbers' vehicle and updated dispatchers on its route.

Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle at Interstate 530 and East Bingham Road, about 20 miles south of where the robbery occurred, the report states.

State police found air pistols and cash inside the vehicle. They arrested Aaron Roberts Davis, 36, and Mickle Blaine Friddle, 24. Both were placed in the custody of Sherwood police and charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Davis of Bryant and Friddle of Paris were being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Thief reported to hit woman, grab phone

A woman told police a stranger punched her in the head and stole her cellphone while she was walking Tuesday morning in Little Rock, officials said.

The 38-year-old Little Rock resident told police she and a 33-year-old man were walking on West Markham Street on the Interstate 430 overpass around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. A green Isuzu Rodeo pulled up beside them, and a man wearing a black hoodie and jeans got out of the vehicle, the report said.

The stranger asked to see the woman's cellphone but she refused, she told police. Then, the man punched her in the head several times before he grabbed her phone, the victim said.

The man who was walking with the victim told police that the theft happened so fast he was unable to react, and the stranger fled in the Isuzu east on Markham.

Police were unable to find the robber or his vehicle, the report said.

Metro on 03/09/2017