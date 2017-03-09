Police: Boyfriend arrested after missing woman's body found in shallow grave in Arkansas

The body of a missing 35-year-old woman was found in a shallow grave in southwest Arkansas nearly two days after a fight with her boyfriend, police said.

Crystal Reed’s whereabouts had been unknown after she had an altercation Monday evening with her boyfriend, Tony Taylor, 56, and left her apartment, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.

Taylor was being held as of Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in her death, records show.

Reed was reported missing Tuesday by her mother, Janice Reed, who told police that she’d last talked to her daughter Monday.

When Crystal Reed didn’t show up for work Tuesday and didn’t answer her cellphone, the mother told authorities that she became concerned, calling it “irregular” behavior for her daughter.

Taylor was found Wednesday a home near East 24th Street and Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana and taken in for questioning.

During an interview with detectives, he confessed to stabbing Reed in the chest with a knife late Monday, according to authorities.

Taylor later led detectives to the shallow grave where he buried his girlfriend’s body — a remote wooded area east of Ogden, which is about about 10.5 miles north of Texarkana, police said.

Reed's body was sent to Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown, where Little River County Corner Roddy Smith was to maintain custody pending an autopsy at the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.