Homeless teen tells Little Rock police he was attacked, robbed by 2 people

A homeless teen who was found passed out in a Little Rock driveway on Tuesday told police he had been attacked by two people, authorities said.

Police arrived at a home in the 3400 block of South Chester Street around 5:10 p.m. after getting a call someone had been assaulted, according to a police report.

At the scene, a 19-year-old was being treated by medical personnel who told police they found him passed out in the driveway. The teen is homeless, according to the report.

He told the officers he had been attacked by two individuals, one of whom had a weapon, at a residence near 32nd and Fulton streets. He said the assaulters hit him in the head, stomach and on his hands, the report said.

The 19-year-old also said the two people robbed him, though he was unable to provide a more detailed description of what happened, police said.

Officers went to the home where the reported attack occurred but could not find any suspects.