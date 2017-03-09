Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Wild About You in the seventh

BEST BET Choir Director in the eighth

LONG SHOT Annuity in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 85-299 (28.5 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS * educated guess * * things to like * * * plenty to like ****confident choice

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, fillies, maiden claiming $40,000

BOARDROOM DRAMA** was forwardly placed while caught four wide in a clear second-place sprint finish. She appears to be the controlling speed and is bred to carry her speed this far. CHERRY LANE faded to fourth in her first try around two turns, but she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. She has a slight Beyer figure edge. AWESOME GAL raced evenly in her two-turn career debut, but she did break a tad slow and was overmatched in a maiden allowance field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Boardroom Drama LQuinonez Caster 3-1

6 Cherry Lane Contreras Asmussen 5-2

2 Awesome Gal Johnson Hartlage 5-1

8 Simply Great Clawson Vance 9-2

5 Double First Cannon Van Meter 15-1

3 Sugarsugarsugar Marquez Lynn 6-1

4 Revive Landeros Williamson 8-1

1 Garbo Loveberry Von Hemel 12-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $7,500

ARROGANT** recorded an encouraging fourth-place finish in his return from a four-month vacation, and he is taking a big drop in class. Trainer William Martin is switching to his go-to rider. GUSKA MON SHOES has won five of his seven career races at Oaklawn, and he is dropping to the claiming price of his most recent victory. BERNARD ROAD is a good finisher who exits a third-place finish, and the pace should be fast enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Arrogant De La Cruz Martin 9-2

8 Guska Mon Shoes McNeil Hornsby 4-1

10 Bernard Road LQuinonez Prather 8-1

11 All Aboard Vazquez Moquett 3-1

9 Dramatic Brassy Birzer Roberts 6-1

4 Valid Commander Felix Mason 8-1

7 Naughty Moon Eramia Nelson 15-1

2 A.P. Brannigan BQuinonez Young 20-1

6 Oliver's Bull Roman Ashauer 20-1

5 Bullero ACourt Jackson 20-1

12 Sarah's Swingtown Pompell Smith 20-1

3 Ricks F Sixteen Clawson Hornsby 20-1

3 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

ANNUITY*** is a front-running mare who was overmatched when sixth in her return to the races. She has a strong record at Oaklawn and winning connections have her spotted in a field she may take wire to wire. FOR ALL THE GRANDS has been one-paced in two starts at the meeting, but she too is taking a significant drop. A return to her best form of last season will give her a solid chance. POR FAVOR is moving up a claiming condition after a determined victory. Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg has been very good with his claims.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Annuity Vazquez Richard 6-1

4 For All the Grands BQuinonez Young 8-1

8 Por Favor Birzer Van Berg 4-1

5 Miss Mamacita Rocco Williamson 10-1

7 Seattle Train Hill Hughes 3-1

6 Wilhelmina Felix Ward 15-1

2 Icy Dawn Roman Chleborad 5-1

3 Big Island Blonde Franco Holthus 8-1

9 That's Exciting Perez Puhl 5-1

4 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

TRUE TEN** is dropping a class level after losing a clear lead in a competitive third-place finish. He has the best of local connections. HUNTER'S STRIKE defeated slightly better in consecutive late-running victories last summer at Lone Star. He has improved in each of his three races at the meeting and may be sitting on a top effort. FREESTYLER raced evenly when overmatched in his return from a long break. He is taking a significant drop, and his class may prevail.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 True Ten Vazquez Diodoro 3-1

6 Hunter's Strike Canchari Creighton 8-1

7 Freestyler Court Cox 5-2

8 Port Aggregate Eramia Broberg 5-1

2 California Coast Franco Van Berg 9-2

3 Sharm St Julien Lukas 10-1

5 Private Prospect Contreras Asmussen 6-1

1 Valeski BQuinonez Riecken 20-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

POWER PLANT*** had a useful sprint tune-up in his return from an 11-month vacation, and his best races last winter were around two turns. His Beyer figures are clearly fastest in this race. AWESOM CHAMP encountered traffic problems nearing the turn in a fourth-place sprint effort. He is another with proven route ability and dropping to the lowest price of his career. INCLINED TO DANCE has finished midpack in two sprint races against stronger rivals, and he gets a break in the weights with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Power Plant Landeros Hobby 7-2

6 Awesom Champ Cannon Compton 6-1

14 Inclined to Dance Clawson Morse 3-1

2 See the Ranger Ortega Jayaraman 10-1

4 Green Moon Rising Roman Ortiz 9-2

7 Suspenders Rocco Williamson 8-1

9 Hotterthanapistol Perez McNair 5-1

8 Chase the Bling Corbett Durham 12-1

10 Delta Chance Felix Puhl 12-1

11 Kilroy Thompson Litfin 15-1

12 My Boy Lane Clawson Vance 12-1

3 Readyaimfire Birzer Chleborad 15-1

13 Savie Felix Lynn 10-1

1 Steelman Go Laviolette Smith 20-1

6 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WINGS LOCKED UP** won five races in 2016 and was caught late by an odds-on winner in a $150K sprint stake in September at Remington. Moreover, he won his only start at Oaklawn and may be able to control the pace. MEDAL OF COURAGE has a photo finish loss and a decisive victory in two starter allowance races at the meeting. His willingness to win must be respected. SUPERSTAR LEO has finished in the exacta in four of his past five races, and the New Orleans shipper has his good record on dirt clouded by lesser races on turf and synthetics.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Wings Locked Up Franco Stuart 3-1

7 Medal of Courage Vazquez Young 2-1

2 Superstar Leo Canchari Robertson 5-2

1 Double Ours Rocco Caldwell 4-1

5 Rank Marquez Lukas 15-1

3 Stormy Pacific St Julien Manley 12-1

6 Rod McLeod Felix Mason 15-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1½ miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

WILD ABOUT YOU**** has convincingly won three consecutive races at marathon distances. He will appreciate the stretch-out after two fast-closing second-place finishes. POINT AFTER was a snappy front-running winner at 9 furlongs, and he drew an advantageous post and keeps his regular rider. MOJO STREET ships from Northern California riding a three-race winning streak. He figures to be on or near the early lead, and he has moved into a winning barn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Wild About You Perez Mullins 6-5

1 Point After Cannon Lauer 6-1

7 Mojo Street Vazquez Diodoro 7-2

3 Dynabeaver Canchari Martin 6-1

8 Runningunninrascal Rodriguez Loetscher 15-1

2 Aroney Birzer Vance 10-1

4 Class President Franco Holthus 15-1

9 Sylvan Hills Boy De La Cruz Wiggins 12-1

1a Tales of War Cannon Lauer 6-1

5 Husky Clipper Pompell Cox 20-1

8 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CHOIR DIRECTOR*** added blinkers and responded by defeating $25,000 conditioned-claimers in an unusually fast clocking. Winning trainer Villafranco goes back to his go-to rider. DOUBLE DARE has worked smartly at Oaklawn after finishing third as an even-money favorite at Fair Grounds. He finished second at this condition just two races back at Churchill. A TERRIFIC SHOT had a troubled trip when rallying to fifth in his first start at this level. The beaten post-time favorite loves to win and may make amends with a clean start.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Choir Director Vazquez Villafanco 5-2

9 Double Dare Landeros Cox 4-1

11 A Terrific Shot Canchari Cox 4-1

3 Castletown Franco Diodoro 8-1

4 Charlesbrecknridge Felix Puhl 20-1

2 Long Station Court Holthus 6-1

6 First Thought Contreras Contreras 10-1

10 Sabrena's Bling Borel Jackson 10-1

1 Admiralty Cannon Moquett 15-1

7 It's All Up to You Eramia Gaston 20-1

5 Cowboy U Know Hill Von Hemel 30-1

9 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

QUIK WAY ROAD*** was caught inside the final furlong in an improved second-place finish. The lightly raced colt drew a good post and is likely to show continued improvement. ME N LOGAN RAY battled for the lead from gate to wire in a third-place return to the races, and he has recorded two good subsequent breezes. No rider does better from the rail than Calvin Borel. BUD'S MR. B finished second while well clear of third as a post-time favorite Feb. 16.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Quik Way Road Vazquez Cates 8-5

2 Me N Logan Ray Borel Jackson 5-2

1 Bud's Mr. B Rocco Peitz 8-5

10 Uncle Goyle Birzer Morse 8-1

5 Bay's Commander Thompson Cline 10-1

6 Fort Given St Julien Irwin 9-2

4 Arch Revenge Court Fires 12-1

3 Coach Nar Roman Swearingen 20-1

9 Tetons Candy Contreras Roberts 15-1

8 Not for Truth De La Cruz Jayaraman 30-1

7 Hackashaq Felix Rose 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race is a good trifecta race as ARROGANT has a solid chance to “wire” the field, and as always, I’ll spread out hoping for a big price in the place slot and limit the show spot to logical contenders. The 50-cent Pick-4 starting in race six may only have seven horses but several need to be used. The seventh race has a “single” in WILD ABOUT YOU, and the eighth race is likely a three-horse race. The wager finishes with the ninth race, and three or four betting interests will need to be used.

Sports on 03/09/2017