State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good -- Good Good

CONWAY Good Poor Poor Good

GREERS FERRY Good -- Good Fair

HARRIS BRAKE Good -- Good Fair

MAUMELLE* Excellent -- Good Good

OVERCUP Good Poor Good Poor

SUNSET Good Good Fair Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Poor Poor Poor Poor

NORRELL Good Fair Good Good

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA Good Fair Fair Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- Poor -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- -- Fair

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good -- Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good -- -- Fair

BISHOP PARK PONDS -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER ACCESS (BENTON) Good Good Good Good

*LAKE MAUMELLE Black bass fishing is excellent on crankbaits, wacky rig worms and spinnerbaits at 10-20 feet on drop-offs and creek edges. Last Saturday, Cody Bryant weighed in 16.04 pounds to win the Arkansas Bass Association tournament, including a 5.16-pounder. Brent Ellis took second with 15.11 pounds, and John Smarof caught 12.85 pounds of bass for third. Kentucky bass are being caught in shallow water on jigs and are running with the largemouths. White bass fishing is excellent with Rooster tails, CC Spoons or deep-diving Bandits and Bombers.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Excellent -- -- --

NORFORK Good -- -- Good

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER

Strong, gusty winds have made for difficult casting and presentation. Inconsistent weather has slowed fishing for rainbow trout, but brown trout have been less finicky. Work a gold-hammered spoon first, but be ready to change colors or use live bait, preferably shrimp. Expect the rainbow bite to increase as the weather normalizes.

NORTH FORK RIVER

When trout key on emerging insects, try soft hackles like Green Butt. Swing it down stream at a 45-degree angle to the bank on a 12-foot leader/tippet combination ending in 5X. When you feel a bump, quickly lift the rod to set the hook. If trout are taking insects on the surface, match a dry fly to the size, shape and color of the insects. Green Elk hair caddis flies in size 14, 16 and 18 will work. Dress the fly with a fly floatant before fishing it.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good

COLUMBIA Fair -- -- --

TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Fair -- Good Good

BEAVER TAILWATER The river is very low, and boat access is highly limited, but you can catch trout with ultralight spinning gear and PowerBait in deep holes. Fishing is good with Power Bait, Rapala crankbaits, Flicker Shad, worms with white and yellow PowerBait and Colorado and Bouyant spoons. Fly fishermen are catching trout with micro-jigs under strike indicators.

ELMDALE Excellent -- -- Poor

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Fair Good

SEQUOYAH Good -- Good Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN Excellent -- -- Good

POINSETT -- -- -- Good

SPRING RIVER There have been big hatches of tan caddis, mayflies and black caddis. Nymphs, Y2Ks and olive Woollies have been working well. Trout will hit hot pink Trout Magnets on the toughest days. Chartreuse and white also have been working well.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

MILLWOOD Good -- -- --

GREESON -- -- -- Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Excellent -- Good

DARDANELLE Excellent Good Good Excellent

DEGRAY Good -- Fair Good

OUACHITA Good -- -- Good

HAMILTON Excellent Good Good Fair

NIMROD Good Poor Good Good

CATHERINE The walleye spawn is in full swing, with both male and females present in the tailrace from the bridge to the shoal areas. The larger females are in the area ready to spawn and protect the nests. These fish can be found by trolling shallow running crankbaits in the main channel during periods of generation. Carolina rigs tipped with live minnows or nightcrawlers will also work well in current or slackwater. Most fish will be in the 3- to 5-pound range.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Excellent -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- Good Fair

CHICOT -- -- -- Fair

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 03/09/2017