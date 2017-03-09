Style: Kong abides

Monster movies go in and out of style, and this week sees the rebirth of cinema’s most famous monkey.

Kong: Skull Island, which opens today, shares some of the DNA of the 1933 original and its two subsequent remakes (by John Guillermin in 1976 and Peter Jackson in 2005), but this time around, the big guy never makes it to Manhattan. And it’s set in the early 1970s, in the aftermath of the Vietnam war.

Our Piers Marchant has seen it and reports in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

We’ve also got Dan Lybarger writing about the interracial romance A United Kingdom, Philip Martin’s thoughts on the “gay moment” in Disney’s new live action Beauty and the Beast, and Karen Martin’s take on the latest in home video.