THE WEEKEND TEN

1 PECULIARITIES

See an eclectic collection of oddities as the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, opens its latest exhibit, "Cabinet of Curiosities." The diverse exhibit from the University of Arkansas Museum collection includes dinosaur bones, Ming ceramics and a machine gun purportedly taken from Bonnie and Clyde's car. The exhibit opens Saturday and continues through summer of 2018. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit oldstatehouse.com.

2 PHANTOM

Christine and her two loves have brought the music of the night to Robinson Center Performance Hall. Performances of The Phantom of the Opera continue with shows 2 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, March 18 and March 19; and 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Tuesday-March 18; and 7 p.m. Sunday and March 19. Tickets are $35-$155. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

3 PATRICK

Downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will run green as the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas presents its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, 1 p.m. Saturday. A stream of dancers, floats, wolfhounds and musicians will make their way from Third and Rock streets in Little Rock to Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock, where "Dancing at the Crossroads" with music and dance performances will provide post-parade entertainment. General admission is free. Visit irisharkansas.org. See story on Page 5E.

• Following the parade, the Argenta Downtown Council presents the

Argenta Irish Festival with a Kid Zone, food and music 2-5 p.m. in Argenta Plaza, 520 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (774) 482-0378 or visit argentaartsdistrict.org.

4 POEMS/PIANO/PIPES

The Muses Creative Artistry Project celebrates the beauty of spring and St. Patrick's Day with three "Celtic Spring" concerts: 6 p.m. Saturday, Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs; 3 p.m. Sunday, Anthony Chapel, Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs; and 7 p.m. Monday, Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. The program will include traditional and contemporary Irish and English ballads -- including settings of Shakespeare sonnets and Robert Burns poems -- plus traditional Celtic tunes "A Gaelic Blessing," "May the Road Rise to Meet You," "Dulaman" and "the Parting Glass," in solos, duets, and ensembles, also with Celtic flutes, harp and piano, drums, pipes and dancers. Tickets are $35. Call (501) 609-9811 or visit themusesproject.org.

5 PRO BULL

It's man vs. bull as the Professional Bull Riders return to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:45 p.m. Friday and 6:45 p.m. Saturday for Bad Boy Mowdown. Tickets are $18-$106 plus fees. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

6 PRETEND

When another girl gets the mermaid role in a forthcoming show and Nancy (Aleigha Morton) is stuck playing a dull, dreary tree, she discovers that it only takes a dash of imagination to be fancy in Fancy Nancy the Musical (music and lyrics by Danny Abosch, book and lyrics by Susan Dilallo, based on Jane O'Connor's Fancy Nancy and the Mermaid Ballet), 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through April 2 at the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. There's a "pay what you can" preview at 7 p.m. today; otherwise, tickets are $12.50 ($10 for Arts Center members). Call (501) 372-4000 or visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org/theatre.

7 PETER

Sergei Prokofiev's symphonic fairy tale Peter and the Wolf, with narration by actress Courtney Bennett, and Benjamin Britten's Simple Symphony will be on the program for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's next Intimate Neighborhood Concert, 7 p.m. today at St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. Geoffrey Robson conducts. Tickets are $25, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

8 PAST TREASURES

Booths full of antique items will take over War Memorial Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive, Little Rock, during the Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 Friday and $5 Saturday and Sunday, $1 for children. Call (501) 230-5728 or visit bellarustina.com.

9 PROMINENCE

The Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock's MacArthur Park will host a screening of AETN's Men and Women of Distinction, featuring Little Rock fashion designer Korto Momolu, at 6 p.m. today. A wine reception will precede the screening at 5:30; Momolu will take questions and show some of her recent designs afterward. Admission is free; seating is limited. Make reservations by calling (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org/tickets.

10 PETALS

The 24th annual Camden Daffodil Festival will bloom, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, centering on 205 W. Washington St. in downtown Camden. The weekend will include tours of gardens, museums, antebellum homes and historical sites; sidewalk vendors selling food, collectibles and crafts; the annual 5K run; an arts and crafts show and sale; music and stage events; a Civil War encampment; children's activities; and an antique car show. Saturday's Championship Steak Cook-off starts at 2 p.m. Festival admission is free; you'll need tickets for tours ($7-$35) and the steak cook-off ($22); a full-weekend, all-inclusive wristband ticket is $75. Call (870) 833-3001 or visit camdendaffodilfestival.com.

Weekend on 03/09/2017