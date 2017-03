TODAY’S D-I STATE GAMES

Arkansas State women vs. Troy

WHAT Sun Belt Conference Tournament WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans RECORDS Arkansas State 7-24; Troy 19-10 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 9.5 2.6 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.3 3.0 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.4 3.4 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 8.7 4.7 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.3 3.0 COACH Brian Boyer (306-253 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

TROY POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Claresa Banks, 5-9, Sr. 9.5 4.3 G Amanda Mendoza, 5-3, Jr. 8.3 1.4 G Arjae Saunders, 5-7, Sr. 8.5 3.0 F Caitlyn Ramirez, 6-2, Sr. 13.3 9.9 F Daija Williams, 6-3, Jr. 4.8 4.0 COACH Chanda Rigby (78-76 in fifth season at Troy)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU TROY 60.2 Points for 82.1 71.1 Points against 72.7 -6.1 Rebound margin +6.9 -2.3 Turnover margin +2.1 36.2 FG pct. 40.0 34.2 3-pt. pct. 30.7 67.7 FT pct. 73.3 CHALK TALK No. 11 seed Arkansas State advanced to tonight’s quarterfinals with a 61-54 upset of No. 6 seed Georgia Southern on Tuesday night. Freshman guard Jada Ford came off the bench to score 23 points for the Red Wolves. … Troy defeated the Red Wolves in Jonesboro 83-75 on Jan. 21 and 90-77 at home March 2. … Troy is the defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament women’s champion.

— Jason Yates

UALR women vs. Appalachian St.

WHAT Sun Belt Conference Tournament WHEN 11:30 a.m. Central WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans RECORDS UALR 23-7; Appalachian State 12-18 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas INTERNET ESPN3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.0 3.3 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 15.1 2.3 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 7.8 7.0 F Ronjanae Gray, 6-0, So. 3.3 3.5 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.2 6.3 COACH Joe Foley (287-151 in 14th season at UALR, 743-232 in 30th season overall)

APPALACHIAN ST. POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Q. Murray, 5-8, So. 9.9 2.7 G Bria Carter, 6-0, Sr. 6.6 5.7 G Joi Jones, 5-6, Sr. 13.1 4.8 G Madi Story, 5-10, Jr. 13.6 6.9 F Ashley Bassett-Smith, 6-3, Sr. 7.5 5.3 COACH Angel Elderkin (36-54 in third season at Appalachian State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ASU 61.2 Points for 63.2 54.3 Points against 64.9 +3.0 Rebound margin +1.9 +2.6 Turnover margin +0.2 42.3 FG pct. 37.3 28.0 3-pt. pct. 26.9 75.2 FT pct. 65.4 CHALK TALK Senior guard Sharde Collins was named the Sun Belt Conference player of the year Monday. She is coming off a 27-point effort Saturday against Troy in which she hit 12 of 19 shots. … The Trojans beat Appalachian State on the road 77-69 on Jan. 7 and 67-55 on Feb. 2 in the Jack Stephens Center. … The Mountaineers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 79-58 victory over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday.