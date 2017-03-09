TODAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE FINALS

Today-Saturday, Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs

5A girls

LR PARKVIEW LADY PATRIOTS VS. WATSON CHAPEL LADY WILDCATS

TIME 3:30 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

LR PARKVIEW

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Kania Lasker 5-6 Jr. 3 F JeKalen Jones 6-0 Sr. 5 G Morgan Brady 5-7 Sr. 24 C Sydni Williams 6-1 Sr. 32 F Kourtney Junior 5-7 Sr. KEY RESERVES Johnaya Givens, 5-1, Jr.; Mikayla Alexander, 5-5, Jr.; Vivian Floyd, 6-2, Sr.

COACH Lahoma Howard

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

RECORD 28-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS (Conference) def. Fair, 65-29; def. Sylvan Hills, 48-33; def. Pulaski Academy, 60-40. (State) def. De Queen, 65-47; def. Valley View, 53-35; def. Farmington, 55-47.

PROBABLE STARTERS

WATSON CHAPEL

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 15 G Cayla Trotter 5-6 Sr. 20 G Timesha Cole 5-5 Sr. 23 G Tye’sha Fields 5-5 Jr. 35 G/F Peyton Martin 5-10 Sr. 52 F/P Jerrica Bell 5-10 Jr. KEY RESERVES Akalah Burns, So.; Jakhiyah Boston, 5-6, Jr.

COACH Leslie Henderson

CONFERENCE 5A-South

RECORD 29-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS (Conference) def. Hope, 56-25; def. De Queen, 51-30, lost to Hot Springs, 43-42. (State) def. Beebe, 51-43; def. Nettleton, 52-49; def. Pulaski Academy, 76-68 (OT).

NOTEWORTY

Parkview’s Morgan Brady is scoring 12.3 points a game and averaging 2.4 assists. Sydni Williams is scoring 11.3 points a game, averaging 6.9 rebounds a contest and leads the team in blocks with 27. … Parkview lost two of its first three games this season but is on a 13-game winning streak and is scoring 56.1 points a game. … Parkview is a combined 18-1 on the road or on a neutral court. … This will be Parkview’s eight appearance in the State Finals since 2004. … Watson Chapel is 4 for 4 in state championship games since 2008. … Watson Chapel has won 26 of its last 27 games with its only loss being a one-point loss to Hot Springs. … Watson Chapel is averaging 51.2 points a game.

1A girls

BAY LADY YELLOWJACKETS VS. WONDERVIEW LADY DAREDEVILS

TIME 7 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BAY

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 10 G Abby Frisby 5-6 So. 21 G Whitlee Layne 5-6 So. 35 G Mallory Hartley 5-7 So. 25 G Sarah Blackman 5-8 Jr. 24 C Sydney Higgins 5-10 Sr. KEY RESERVES Kaylee Crain, 6-0, So.; Shelby Corn, 5-7, So.; Bailee Kirby, 5-4, Fr.; Bethany Riga, 5-0, Fr.

COACH Braden Watson

CONFERENCE 1A-2 East

RECORD 32-9

POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. Calico Rock, 68-27; lost to Izard County, 44-41; def. Maynard, 75-49. (State) def. Bradley, 72-24; def. Nemo Vista 49-41, def. Acorn, 57-47, def. Mount Vernon-Enola 53-50.

PROBABLE STARTERS

WONDERVIEW

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 5 PG Faith Byers 5-4 So. 23 SG Bailey Wright 5-6 So. 14 F Kailey Gullett 5-6 So. 12 F Brooke Zimmerman 5-9 Jr. 22 C Shelby Reynolds 5-9 Jr. KEY RESERVES Bre Gottsponer, 5-6, Jr.; Rylee Raper, 5-4, Jr.; Hadley Jones;5-4, So.

COACH Jeremy Simon

CONFERENCE 1A-5 North

RECORD 38-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. Midland, 68-41; lost to Mount Vernon-Enola, 62-56; def. Concord 64-46. (State) def. Maynard, 81-39; def. Jasper, 40-33; def. Kirby 53-36; def. Norfork, 54-47.

NOTEWORTY Bay’s Whitlee Layne averages 20 points a game. Mallory Hartley averages 12 points and seven rebounds a game. Sarah Blackman and Sydney Higgins each average 10 points a game. … Wonderview’s Brooke Zimmerman averages 17 points a game. Faith Byers averages 12 points a game. Bailey Wright averages 10 points a game. … Bay is scoring 58.3 points a game, while Wonderview averages 57.7. Both teams lost in the regional semifinals and are currently on five-game winning streaks. … Bay is making its first State Final appearance. Wonderview is making its fourth State Final appearance, all since 2012.

2A boys

EARLE BULLDOGS VS.

MARKED TREE INDIANS

TIME 8:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

EARLE

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 3 G B.J. Murray 6-1 Sr. 0 F Dontrell Johnson 6-2 Sr. 32 F Travonta Doolittle 6-2 Jr. 5 F Kevon Smith 6-2 So. 24 C Gerry Bohannon 6-4 Jr. KEY RESERVES Travis Rogers, Sr.; Darious Cisero, So.

COACH Billy Murray

CONFERENCE 2A-3

RECORD 29-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. Buffalo Island Central, 73-41; East Poinsett County, 67-53; Clarendon, 84-71. (State) def. Lavaca, 78-47; Jacksonville Lighthouse, 82-62.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARKED TREE

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 2 F Markel Perry 6-1 Jr. 3 F Colby Malone 5-11 Jr. 13 G Julian Booker 6-0 Jr. 32 C Nick Andrews 6-4 Sr. 5 F Tray Brown 6-3 Fr. KEY RESERVES Jack Brown, 5-8, Fr.; Shy Anderson, Sr.; Paul Coleman, Jr.; Eli Mc-Crary, Fr.; Kentarius Allen, Jr.

COACH Barbara Wilburn-Covington

CONFERENCE 2A-3

RECORD 28-11

POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. Des Arc, 70-27; lost to East Poinsett County 57-48, def. England, 52-44 (State) def. Bearden, 82-64; def. Cutter Morning Star, 62-57.

NOTEWORTY It is the second consecutive year that the 2A-3 Conference has placed two teams in the 2A state championship game. Earle and East Poinsett County played in the 2016 finals. … Earle is making its seventh State Final appearance. The Bulldogs have won seven state titles, their first coming in 1974. Marked Tree is making its second State Final appearance. The Indians won state titles in 1988 and 2001. … Earle is averaging 71.4 points a game. … This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Earle won at home, 72-63 in overtime, on Nov. 29; Marked Tree won the return match, 65-48, on its home court on Jan. 10. … Marked Tree is averaging 61.0 points a game behind Colby Malone (13.1 points). Markel Perry leads the team in rebounding (9.1), assists (4.0) and steals (3.6).