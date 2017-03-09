Two men arrested in robbery outside Sherwood department store

Authorities on Tuesday arrested two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside a department store in Sherwood.

Officers responded about noon to a 911 caller who said he'd been held up in the parking lot of Kohl's at 7600 Warden Road, Sherwood police said in an arrest report. The caller, who was not identified in the report, followed the robbers' vehicle and updated dispatchers on its route.

Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle at Interstate 530 and East Bingham Road, about 20 miles south of where the robbery occurred, the report states.

State police found air pistols and cash inside the vehicle. They arrested Aaron Roberts Davis, 36, and Mickle Blaine Friddle, 24. Both were placed in the custody of Sherwood police and charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Davis of Bryant and Friddle of Paris were being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Metro on 03/09/2017