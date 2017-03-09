U.S. 270 job shifts Hot Springs traffic
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:13 a.m.
Resurfacing a section of U.S. 270 in Hot Springs is requiring alternating lane closures that began Wednesday and will last through today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
Maintenance crews are alternately closing the eastbound lanes of the highway at the Malvern Avenue overpass. The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, weather permitting, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using advance warning signs and traffic cones.
Metro on 03/09/2017
