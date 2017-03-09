UCA can't overcome first-half deficit

SAM HOUSTON STATE 77,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 69

Sam Houston State's John Dewey III scored six points in the game's final two minutes to lift the Bearkats over the University of Central Arkansas, 77-69, on Wednesday in the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas.

Sam Houston (20-12) had a 49-35 halftime lead, but the eighth-seeded Bears rallied to within 66-64 on Mathieu Kamba's layup with 3:07 left to play. The fifth-seeded Bearkats scored five consecutive points, including four by Dewey, within a minute to go ahead 71-64 as the Bears committed two turnovers and missed two shots.

UCA (8-24) got to within 71-65 on a Jordan Howard free throw with 41 seconds remaining, but the Bearkats closed the game by making 6 of 8 free throws to advance to the second round, where they will play fourth-seeded Houston Baptist today.

Sam Houston's biggest lead was 43-24 with 3:33 left in the first half, where it shot 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) on three-pointers. The Bears closed on a 11-6 run to trail by 14 at the half.

Kamba led UCA with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 6 of 10 at the free-throw line. Jordan Howard was just 4 of 12 from the field but made 10 of 11 free-throw attempts for 18 points. Derreck Brooks added 14 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds, including 8 on the defensive end.

Dakari Henderson led Sam Houston with 16 points, which included 4-of-9 shooting from the three-point line. Dewey had 15 for the Bearkats, while Paul Baxter chipped in 11.

The Bears outshot the Bearkats 41.1 percent to 36.4 percent, but suffered 13 turnovers in the game to Sam Houston's 5. The Bearkats had a 16-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Southland Conference Tournament at a glance

At The Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Sam Houston St. 77, Cent. Arkansas 69

Lamar 77, SE Louisiana 65

SECOND ROUND

TODAY’S GAMES — All times Central Houston Baptist vs. Sam Houston State, 5 p.m. Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

