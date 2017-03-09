State Senate committee vote on gun restrictions prompts walkout

Two members walked out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday afternoon -- dissolving the quorum and effectively ending the meeting -- after expressing frustration when a bill they favored fell short of passage.

The committee, made up of seven Republicans and a Democrat, has had repeated lengthy and, at times, contentious debates this session. In recent weeks, committee members have been split on the subject of how far to go in removing restrictions on concealed-handgun license holders.

The failed legislation that prompted the walkout, House Bill 1041, by Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, seeks to block the introduction of foreign laws in American courts. The bill has come under criticism by opponents who say it is aimed at Sharia, or Islamic religious law.

Four members of the committee voiced "ayes" for the bill: Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas; Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch; Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest; and Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron. A majority is five votes.

Only Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, was heard voting in dissent before the chairman, Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, ruled the bill failed. After being questioned about the outcome, Hutchinson also said he was against the bill. Two committee members were absent.

"Let's try to act like it's fair," Rice said, shortly before he and King got up and left the room.

Reached by phone later, Rice said he would have liked for Hutchinson to call the vote in favor of the majority present and let dissenters challenge it if they felt there were not five votes. He said he left because he felt there was nothing left to accomplish with the members present.

The four lawmakers who voted for HB1041 often vote together on other legislation. Earlier Wednesday, they had all supported a bill Rice introduced to allow gun owners to carry their weapons in public without a license. It also failed by a single vote.

Missing the meeting was Sen. Greg Standridge, R-Russellville, who has been absent from many meetings as he is being treated for colon cancer. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, also was absent Wednesday.

At the start of the session, Hutchinson decided to allow Standridge to conference-call into meetings and vote by phone, which he has done on occasion. He abstained from the vote on Rice's bill earlier Wednesday, according to a roll call.

But Hutchinson said there were "technical difficulties" reaching Standridge later in the day, as Standridge drove back from a medical visit in Houston. When contacted by a reporter, Standridge said he was indeed having difficulty getting cellular reception on the road.

He added that he had doubts on HB1041. The sponsor of that bill, Smith, said he would try again in the committee when more members were present.

