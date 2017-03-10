Authorities: 3 rob man of motorcycle near Arkansas store, lead police on chase on I-40

Three men led law enforcement officials on a chase after they attacked a 20-year-old and stole his motorcycle outside a Conway sporting goods store Tuesday night, police said.

Officers arrived at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store at 1260 S. Amity Road around 10:20 p.m. after getting a call that someone had been robbed and needed medical attention, officer Cebron Hackett wrote in a report.

Police found a 20-year-old man from Conway standing near the front doors of the store with blood dripping from the side of his head onto his face, Hackett said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the report said.

At the hospital, the victim told police he walking in the parking lot after work when he noticed three men standing next to two motorcycles near the west side of the building. The men wore black jackets, helmets and sunglasses and seemed to be having trouble with one of their vehicles, the victim said.

He approached them and offered assistance, he told police. When the men told him that one of their fathers was on the way, the 20-year-old turned to walk back to his own motorcycle, a red and black 2014 Suzuki GSXR 750, the report said.

It was then that one of the men hit the victim on the head with a pistol, he told police. The attacker ordered him to the ground, and another man got his keys out of his front pocket, the report said. The trio took the Suzuki and fled east on Interstate 40, the victim said.

Surrounding law enforcement were on the lookout for the three men, and Mayflower Police took up the pursuit when the robbers drove near the town on I-40, Hackett wrote. Officers followed them for about 40 miles all the way into Perry County, and one of the men shot at Mayflower police repeatedly, the report said.

The victim's motorcycle was recovered, but the robbers eventually got away, Hackett wrote. No suspects were identified on the report.