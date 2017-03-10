Arkansas high school baseball player remains critical after collapsing during practice, officials say

The Arkansas high school freshman who collapsed during his baseball team's practice earlier this week remains in critical condition Friday afternoon, officials say.

The baseball player for Benton High School was on the field when he collapsed during practice on Wednesday afternoon, Arkansas Online reported. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock where he was said to be in critical condition.

The student remained in the hospital as of 2 p.m. Friday and was listed in critical condition, said hospital spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo.

The high school's baseball team asked for "vigilant prayers for this young man, his family and friends, our staff and our entire baseball family," in a Facebook post.