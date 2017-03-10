Basketball: No doubt, Thomas transfer huge for Pea Ridge

Matt Thomas extended both arms and index fingers high above his head as the final seconds ticked away in Pea Ridge's semifinals win over Pottsville.

All the opposing fans chants he endured all season long, like "Farmington reject" or "Wilson's better" were all a distant memory, replaced by his wide smile, cheers from Blackhawks fans and hugs from teammates he describes as "brothers."

An opportunity to play for a state championship was finally secured, and that's all that mattered.

"We reached our ultimate goal so far, but we're not finished," Thomas said. "Our goal was to get to the state championship and we'd all be lying if we said that's not what we were thinking about all year."

Thomas and Pea Ridge (32-2) take on defending champ Baptist Prep (30-4) for the Class 4A state title at 7 p.m. today in Hot Springs. The 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward draws the daunting task of defending 7-3 junior center Connor Vanover.

Because that height cannot be emulated in practice, Pea Ridge's coaching staff got creative.

"We have some pool noodles we stick up there -- that's the best we've got," Thomas said. "I'm sure it will be a hard task, but it's nothing we can't handle."

A three-year starter at Farmington, Thomas averaged 20.8 points per game as a junior for the Cardinals, teamming with Matt Wilson to form one of the best backcourt duos in Northwest Arkansas. He was named the All-NWADG Newcomer of the Year after averaging 18.8 points per game as a freshman. That's why it surprised some when Thomas moved to Pea Ridge with his father, Wade Thomas, instead of staying at Farmington for his senior year.

It was a difficult decision. Thomas said he misses seeing his mother and step-father, Kelly and Farmington mayor Ernie Penn, each day as well as his friends and his schnauzer, Romeo. All he's done for the Blackhawks is put up 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

"I didn't believe it. I thought it was just rumors because rumors happen like that all the time," said Pea Ridge senior Cole Wright. "Then I see this awkward, 6-4 skinny kid walking down the hall and it was a dream come true having Matt Thomas come."

With senior scorer Westin Church recovering from offseason knee surgery, Thomas played a key role for the Blackhawks early in the season. He also help fuel the postseason run with his scoring, rebounding, dribbling, passing and defensive ability.

Thomas wasn't a complete stranger to the Blackhawks after teaming up in travel ball with players like senior guard Joey Hall since elementary school.

"Getting to play with him our senior year has been one of the best things," Hall said. "The friendship on and off the court is ridiculous. We can come out and score 15-plus each and have fun doing it.

"His basketball IQ has been great to have someone else who knows the basketball game like he does."

Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd has coached the group, sans Thomas, since seventh grade. Adding another player to an already strong team may have given other coaches pause, but Loyd said he didn't miss any sleep over it. He said Thomas came in with the right attitude by accepting his role and changing his game to "blend in perfectly" within the team's chemistry.

"These guys were already really good friends," Loyd said. "They were all pretty excited from the get-go about it and I think it says something about the guys that we did have here, how unselfish they are and how much they care about winning."

Church may have been the first to hear about the possibility of Thomas' transferring. It happened after the Blackhawks were eliminated by Pottsville in the first round of regionals last season.

"I heard him say, 'We're getting a ring next year,'" Church said. "And I wouldn't doubt that, if he's coming here, that it was possible because he's a great player. Now that he's here, we love having him."

