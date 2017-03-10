Coast Guard said to be facing budget cut

President Donald Trump's administration is considering deep cuts in the budgets of the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as it looks for money to ratchet up security along the southern border, according to a person familiar with the administration's draft budget request.

The goal is to shift about $5 billion toward hiring scores of additional agents for Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as toward infrastructure to support a crackdown on illegal immigration at the border. A significant portion of the money would go toward erecting a wall along the border with Mexico, one of Trump's signature campaign promises.

To fund those efforts, though, the plan would seek significant reductions in other areas, including a 14 percent cut to the Coast Guard's $9.1 billion budget and 11 percent cuts to both the Transportation Security Administration and FEMA. The three agencies have played high-profile roles in the Department of Homeland Security's post-Sept. 11, 2001, security architecture.

All told, the plan would increase the department's budget by 6.4 percent, to $43.8 billion, for the 2018 fiscal year, also using savings from other executive branch departments to fund it.

Reports of the proposal were confirmed by an official who had seen the documents and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closely guarded budgeting process. Trump is expected to present the budget this month, although it already is viewed as a largely aspirational proposal created by the Office of Management and Budget of the White House and individual departments to set priorities for Congress.

Reports of the cuts prompted considerable push-back on Capitol Hill, where several of the lawmakers who will eventually vote on appropriating money to the department expressed doubts that the proposal would serve Trump's stated goals.

Of chief concern were the potential cuts to the Coast Guard, the nation's primary domestic maritime security force, which lawmakers and experts said had already been stretched thin by the wars on drugs, illegal immigration and terrorism.

"Given the vital installations they guard and how many drugs and contraband they intercept along our maritime borders, cutting the Coast Guard to pay for a vacuous and expensive vanity project like a border wall would be dangerous and irrational," Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., the minority leader, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., who is chairman of the subcommittee on the Coast Guard and maritime transportation, was even more acerbic, calling the proposal "an insult" that would put the nation's security at risk.

In addition to monitoring U.S. waterways for foreign and domestic threats, the Coast Guard plays a significant role in combating problems Trump wants to address. In the 2016 fiscal year alone, it intercepted more than 6,000 illegal aliens, 200 metric tons of cocaine and 52,000 pounds of marijuana, according to its spokesman, Lt. Amy Midgett.

Information for this article was contributed by Ron Nixon and Julie Hirschfeld Davis of The New York Times.

