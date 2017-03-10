Decatur man gets probation, jail time for killing hunting dogs

BENTONVILLE -- A Decatur man was placed on probation and given jail time for killing two hunting dogs.

Benjamin Charles Hudson, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He pleaded guilty under a plea agreement attorney Drew Ledbetter reached with Sam Martin, deputy prosecutor.

Hudson was arrested Dec. 23, 2015. He admitted in court Thursday he killed the two dogs.

Hudson told Benton County sheriff's office deputies that he fired warning shots before he shot the dogs Dec. 1, 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hudson said the dogs had bothered his cattle, according to the affidavit.

Hudson said he yelled before he fired the warning shots and then killed the dogs when they didn't leave his property, according to court documents.

Hudson dragged the dead dogs down a hill and then realized he wasn't alone in the woods and was approached by hunters, according to court documents. Both dogs were wearing GPS collars, and a sheriff's office detective was able to determine that one dog was 93 yards away from the closest cattle pen and the other dog was 187 yards away, according to court documents.

The dogs were registered through the United Kennel Club Registering Office and were valued at between $3,500 and $18,000 because of their training and certificates, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Hudson's guilty pleas.

Hudson was placed on five years of state-supervised probation with Act 346, which means the conviction can be expunged if he successfully completes probation.

He was sentenced to 60 days in the Benton County jail but was given credit for two days he already served. He will be allowed work release while serving his sentence. Hudson must pay $1,420 in court costs.

