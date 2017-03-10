Friday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas wing target Zhaire Smith has set one official visit and plans to visit two others.

Smith, 6-5, 190, of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial plans to visit Texas next weekend. He said he expects the Horns to extend an offer during the trip.

He has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Memphis, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Rice University, Georgia Tech and others. He also plans to officially visit the Hogs and Texas Tech.

Smith, who has a 42-inch vertical and a 6-9 wingspan, has previously visited UALR and Lamar. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists a game this season. He said he believes his game is similar to former Razorback forward Michael Qualls.

Highly regraded outside linebacker Byron Hobbs, 6-5, 210 of Fort Worth, (Texas) Eastern Hills High School said he plans to visit Arkansas for the spring game on April 29.

He recently received an offer from the Hogs. His father is from Wilmot and attended Arkansas while his grandfather still lives in Wilmot.

Hobbs also has offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Minnesota and others.

Arkansas small forward signee Darious Hall scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds in Mills' 65-61 victory over Little Rock Parkview to win te Class 5A state title.

Hog guard signee Khalil Garland scored 12 points and had 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Patriots. Senior forward Javon Franklin had 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks while junior guard C.J. White recorded 12 points and 9 rebounds.