Hot Springs mayor quits post; reason for resignation not immediately clear

Ruth Carney, the mayor of Hot Springs, has resigned effective Friday, according to a statement.

A reason for Carney’s resignation was not immediately clear.

In a letter dated Friday, Carney offered no explanation for leaving her post, which had a term that was set to end Dec. 31, 2018.

That letter was sent around 10 a.m. to City Manager David Frasher, City Attorney Brian Albright and the Hot Springs Board of Directors, said Terry Payne, a city spokesman.

"I want to thank the citizens of Hot Springs for the privilege of serving our community and for the opportunities for professional and personal development that has been provided to me during the past seven years," Carney wrote. "It has been a journey to remember."

Carney had been in office as mayor of the town of more than 35,000 residents since Jan. 1, 2011.

The mayoral position in Hot Springs is honorary, giving the titleholder no additional powers beyond a role on the seven-member city board.

The city said in a statement that the Hot Springs Board of Directors will appoint someone to fill the post. That person must have been a resident of Hot Springs for at least 30 days, be at least 21, qualify as an elector in Hot Springs and live in the jurisdiction that will be represented.

Officials said that until such an appointment is made, Becca Clark, the city's assistant mayor and District 3 director, will preside over the board's regular meetings.

No time frame has been provided for when the board hopes to fill the vacancy, Payne said.

