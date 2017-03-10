Immigration agent convicted of accepting cash bribes, sex

NEWARK, N.J. — A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has been convicted of accepting cash bribes and sex in exchange for employment authorization documents.

Arnaldo Echevarria, of Somerset, New Jersey, was found guilty Thursday of bribery, making false statements and harboring an undocumented immigrant.

Attorney Michael Koribanics says an appeal is likely.

Prosecutors say Echevarria received $75,000 in bribes from immigrants in exchange for employment authorization documents from 2012 to 2014. Officials say Echevarria also accepted sexual favors in one instance.

He also was convicted of concealing his girlfriend's immigration status and employing her in his hair salon while lying to ICE officials. Officials say Echevarria paid his girlfriend and other employees in cash to avoid paperwork.

Echevarria faces up to 15 years in prison and fines when he's sentenced June 19.