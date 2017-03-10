Jayhawks foul up ending vs. Frogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It didn't matter to TCU that it was playing just down the road from the Kansas campus in Lawrence, or that the Horned Frogs already had endured a taxing opening-round game in the Big 12 Tournament.

It probably mattered a great deal that the Jayhawks (28-4) were missing star freshman Josh Jackson.

Regardless, the underdogs from Fort Worth held on after squandering an 11-point second-half lead, and Desmond Bane's three free throws with 2.5 seconds left gave the Horned Frogs an 85-82 victory over the nation's top-ranked team in the quarterfinal round Thursday.

TCU (19-14) will play No. 23 Iowa State, which topped Oklahoma State, in tonight's semifinals.

"It took everybody. It took the whole team," said TCU Coach Jamie Dixon, who has turned around his alma mater in his first season. "Great win for our program, our school."

In other games involving Top 25 men’s teams Thursday, Donte DiVincenzo had 25 points, Kris Jenkins added 24 and No. 2 Villanova (29-3) cruised past St. John’s (14-19) 108-67 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals in New York. … Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, Tyler Dorsey added 21 and No. 5 Oregon (28-4) pulled away in the second half to beat Arizona State (15-18) 80-57 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. … Isaiah Hicks had 19 points and No. 6 North Carolina (27-6) beat Miami (21-11) 78-53 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. … Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, Allonzo Trier added 19 and No. 7 Arizona (28-4) pulled away in the second half for a 92-78 victory over Colorado (19-14) in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. ... Barry Brown had 21 points, D.J. Johnson added 13 and Kansas State (20-12) topped No. 9 Baylor (25-7) 70-64 in the Big 12 Tournament.... Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and Grayson Allen provided an emotional lift during a second-half comeback as No. 14 Duke (25-8) beat No. 10 Louisville (24-8) 81-77 to set up a semifinal match with North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. … Jevon Carter scored 21 points, West Virginia cranked up its defense and the No. 11 Mountaineers cruised to a 63-53 victory over Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. The No. 2 seed Mountaineers (25-7) forced the Longhorns (11-22) into 14 turnovers and held them scoreless for the final 5:34 of the game. … Dwayne Bacon scored all but two of his 17 points in the second half and No. 16 Florida State (25-7) finally overpowered valiant Virginia Tech (22-10) 74-68 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. … Trevon Bluiett scored 23 points, including a tough foulline jumper that broke the game’s final tie with 16 seconds left, and Xavier (21-12) beat No. 18 Butler (23-8) 62-57 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Malcolm Bernard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for seventh-seeded Xavier. … Monte Morris was an assist shy of the second triple-double in Big 12 Tournament history, leading No. 23 Iowa State to a 92-83 victory over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals. Morris finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists for the fourth-seeded Cyclones (21-10). Juwan Evans poured in 29 points for the Cowboys (21-11). ... Bonzie Colson had 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Notre Dame (24-8) beat No. 21 Virginia (22-10) for the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, topping the Cavaliers 71-58 to reach the tournament semifinals.

