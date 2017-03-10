Key player back for Mississippi vs. UA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks have played Ole Miss 76 times in basketball, but never in the SEC Tournament.

That will change tonight.

Ole Miss beat Missouri 86-74 on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena to advance to a quarterfinal game against the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Tipoff will be approximately 8:30 p.m.

It's the SEC Tournament opener for the Razorbacks (23-8), who as the No. 3 seed had a double bye.

Junior guard Deandre Burnett missed the Rebels' previous game against South Carolina on Saturday night because of sore knees, but he led Ole Miss (20-12) with 23 points Thursday night in 28 minutes off the bench. He had both knees heavily taped.

"I thought that was a good look for him," Rebels Coach Andy Kennedy said. "So we're going to tape him up again and roll him back out there tomorrow, God willing."

Burnett hit 6 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 three-pointers, and 7 of 11 free throws.

"You make your first shot, it feels great," Burnett said. "All the pain goes away."

Rebels sophomore guard Terence Davis scored 19 points and senior forward Sebastian Saiz had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

"At this time of year it's all about the opportunity to stick around and play again," Kennedy said. "We did that."

Arkansas beat Ole Miss 98-80 on Feb. 18 in Walton Arena in the teams' only regular-season meeting. Burnett scored 27 points and Davis 24. Daryl Macon led the Razorbacks with 30 points, and Moses Kingsley had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

"Every time we made a shot or missed a shot, they were in transition," Burnett said. "We've got to do a better job of getting back."

Kennedy said the Rebels need to do everything better than they did in the first game against the Razorbacks.

"Arkansas's got a good team," Kennedy said. "They're a team that's going to go to the NCAA Tournament."

At a glance

SEC TOURNAMENT

At Bridgestone Arena Nashville, Tenn. THURSDAY’S SECOND-ROUND GAMES

Georgia 59, Tennessee 57 Alabama 75, Mississippi State 55 Vanderbilt 66, Texas A&M 41 Mississippi 86, Missouri 74

TODAY’S QUARTERFINALS

All times Central

Kentucky vs. Georgia, noon South Carolina vs. Alabama, 2:25 p.m. Florida vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 8:25 p.m.

In other games at the SEC Tournament on Thursday, J.J. Frazier scored four of his 17 points down the stretch, and Georgia (19-13) withstood several Tennessee (16-16) chances to rally in the final 30 seconds to hold on for a 59-57 victory ... Dazon Ingram scored 17 points, Corbin Collins added 14 and Alabama (19-13) shot well throughout to roll past Mississippi State (16-16) 75-55. ... Joe Toye scored 17 of his career-high 18 points in the second half, and Vanderbilt (18-14) shook off a sluggish start in beating Texas A&M (16-15) 66-41.

