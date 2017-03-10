Man arrested in Ogden stabbing

A Texarkana man is charged with first-degree murder after police say his girlfriend was stabbed to death and buried in a shallow grave in Ogden.

Crystal Reed, 35, was reported missing Tuesday. Her body was found Wednesday after her boyfriend, Tony Taylor, 56, led police to the grave, said Kristi Bennett, spokesman for the Texarkana Police Department.

Taylor was located about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near East 24th and Jefferson.

Taylor accompanied detectives to the Bi-State Justice Center, where he was interviewed by police.

"During this interview, Tony Taylor confessed that there had been a physical altercation during the late evening hours of Monday and that, during this altercation, he had stabbed Crystal Reed in the chest with a knife, and that she died as a result of that injury," Bennett said.

Taylor led police to a remote wooded area east of Ogden where he had buried Reed's body in a shallow grave, according to Bennett. Taylor was returned to the Bi-State Justice Center, placed under arrest and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Reed's mother, Janice Reed, had reported her daughter missing and told police that Crystal Reed and Taylor had been involved in an argument before she left her apartment. Janice Reed said she had last talked to her daughter Monday and that Crystal Reed had not shown up for work Tuesday. Crystal Reed also did not answer her cellphone, her mother said.

Detectives learned Wednesday that Taylor had left blankets, rubber boots, rubber gloves and a shovel at an acquaintance's residence Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas.

Detectives made several attempts to contact Crystal Reed on her cellphone and at her place of employment, both without success. A search warrant was obtained by detectives for the apartment where she resided and where she had told to her mother she had been in an altercation with Taylor. Evidence was found that led detectives to believe foul play was involved in Reed's disappearance.

Reed's body was sent to Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown, where Little River County Coroner Roddy Smith will maintain custody pending autopsy at the state Crime Laboratory.

Detectives from the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department crime scene unit assisted the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department because of the number of crime scenes that were processed simultaneously. Sheriff Bobby Walraven and the Little River County sheriff's office assisted in the recovery of Reed's body.

