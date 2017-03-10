Police: Cousin chokes Arkansas teen, points shotgun at her during fight

A man pointed a loaded gun at his cousin during an argument between the two in northeast Arkansas, police say.

The victim, a 19-year-old Jonesboro resident, told authorities that her 22-year-old cousin came to an apartment in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive in Jonesboro around 7 a.m. Friday.

The Jonesboro Police Department noted in a report that the victim and her cousin got into an argument that resulted in him pointing a shotgun at her.

“If you wasn’t my cousin I would kill you,” the assailant reportedly told his cousin.

The woman said that when she got her phone to call police, her cousin slapped the phone out of her hand.

The victim pushed her cousin away, at which point he started hitting and choking her, the report noted.

Police said the 22-year-old later left the apartment and "handed the gun off to subjects" at a nearby address.

A responding officer noted in the report that the victim had been house-sitting at the apartment for one of her friends.