Man sentenced to 30 years for brother's fatal stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing his brother to death.

Freddie Davis Matthews, 42, fatally stabbed Alfred Davis Matthews Jr., 43, with a knife while they were fighting outside their west Fayetteville home Jan. 29, 2016, according to police.

Matthews pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced him to 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Matthews also pleaded guilty to second-degree battery for hitting a police officer in the face after he was arrested. He was sentenced to six years on that charge, but the sentence was suspended. Matthews was given credit for 404 days of jail time served.

Police found Alfred Matthews lying on his back in the driveway at 764 N. 54th Ave. about 1 p.m. He was declared dead at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the two were fighting when Freddie Matthews went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife before stabbing his brother, according to the report. Alfred Matthews was using a broomstick to try to defend himself.

Freddie Matthews admitted to police that he stabbed his brother, according to the report.

A court-ordered mental exam didn't show symptoms of an impairing mental disease or defect. However, based on his history, clinical presentation and test data, doctors said Matthews satisfied criteria for diagnoses of unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, other psychotic disorder and borderline intellectual functioning.

Matthews had the capacity to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense, according to the report.

State Desk on 03/10/2017