Mohawk Industries to close West Virginia wood flooring plant, move operations to Arkansas

HOLDEN, W.Va. — Mohawk Industries Inc. says it is closing a wood flooring manufacturing plant in southern West Virginia, idling 111 workers.

Media outlets reported that the plant at the Buck Harless Wood Products Industrial Park in Holden will close by May 7, and its operations will be moved to a recently upgraded facility in Melbourne, Ark.

Mohawk president of laminate and hardwood Gary Lanser said the closing reflects a reduction in customer demand for solid wood flooring products.

Jerry Hendrix, Mohawk vice president of human resources, said the company will assist employees with retraining opportunities, job fairs and unemployment benefits.

Mohawk acquired the plants in Holden and Melbourne from Columbia Wood Flooring in 2007.