Friday, March 10, 2017, 3:05 a.m.

Owner of business in Hope shot, dies

By TEXARKANA GAZETTE

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

An investigation continues into a fatal shooting in Hope, according to a statement issued by the city's Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and officers from the Hope Police Department and the Hempstead County sheriff's office rushed to the B&B Wrecker Service in the 200 block of East Third Street.

Officers found the business owner, Norman Bobo, lying in front of the business, with an apparent gunshot wound in his chest, according to a statement issued by Hope Assistant Police Chief Kim Tomlin.

Bobo was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.

"Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooting was accidental," Tomlin said. The Police Department was still investigating the case, he said.

State Desk on 03/10/2017

Print Headline: Owner of business in Hope shot, dies

Arkansas Online