Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:33 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: 2 arrested after 33 illegal gaming machines found at Arkansas nightclub

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.

fredrick-waller-42-and-larry-mcfadden-60

PHOTO BY TEXARKANA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fredrick Waller, 42, and Larry McFadden, 60

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Two Texarkana residents have been arrested after police discovered dozens of illegal gaming machines Thursday at a nightclub, police said.

Fredrick Waller, 42, and Larry McFadden, 60, were each being held on a charge of operating a gambling house, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.

The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday conducted a search warrant at Club Blitz, 1200 E. Broad St. in Texarkana, as part of an investigation into the club’s practices.

Inside Club Blitz, authorities found 33 unlicensed and illegal gaming machines as well as more than $15,000 in cash, the release states.

Anyone with information about the illegal gaming operation is asked to call the Texarkana Police Department at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Crimestoppers tip line at (903) 793-7867.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 2 arrested after 33 illegal gaming machines found at Arkansas nightclub

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online