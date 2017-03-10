Police: 2 arrested after 33 illegal gaming machines found at Arkansas nightclub

Two Texarkana residents have been arrested after police discovered dozens of illegal gaming machines Thursday at a nightclub, police said.

Fredrick Waller, 42, and Larry McFadden, 60, were each being held on a charge of operating a gambling house, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.

The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday conducted a search warrant at Club Blitz, 1200 E. Broad St. in Texarkana, as part of an investigation into the club’s practices.

Inside Club Blitz, authorities found 33 unlicensed and illegal gaming machines as well as more than $15,000 in cash, the release states.

Anyone with information about the illegal gaming operation is asked to call the Texarkana Police Department at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Crimestoppers tip line at (903) 793-7867.