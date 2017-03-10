Home / Latest News /
WATCH: Police release video of Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield's arrest in Fayetteville
This article was published today at 6:00 p.m.
The Fayetteville Police Department on Friday released dashboard-camera video from the arrest of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield last month.
That video shows officers tackling Mayfield to the ground on Fayetteville’s Dickson Street after he attempted to run away during the early morning hours of Feb. 25.
Police said the quarterback initially told authorities that he’d been trying to break up an altercation near the street.
Mayfield “was yelling profanities and causing a scene” while an officer questioned another man, The Associated Press previously reported.
After being tackled, Mayfield refused to put his arms behind his back and was eventually forced into handcuffs.
