Friday, March 10, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

WATCH: Police release video of Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield's arrest in Fayetteville

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 6:00 p.m.

PHOTO BY FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

This screenshot of a dashboard-camera video released by the Fayetteville Police Department shows Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's arrest in February.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Friday released dashboard-camera video from the arrest of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield last month.

That video shows officers tackling Mayfield to the ground on Fayetteville’s Dickson Street after he attempted to run away during the early morning hours of Feb. 25.

Police said the quarterback initially told authorities that he’d been trying to break up an altercation near the street.

Mayfield “was yelling profanities and causing a scene” while an officer questioned another man, The Associated Press previously reported.

After being tackled, Mayfield refused to put his arms behind his back and was eventually forced into handcuffs.

