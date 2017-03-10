Home / Latest News /
Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Police say a couple in Ohio staged a murder scene in a bathtub in which they poured ketchup over her and he then sent pictures to friends, saying he did it.
Sandusky officers showed up after getting calls Thursday night from three people that police say were "hysterical."
That's when officers discovered that the scene in the couple's bathtub had been staged.
Police said Nataleigh Schlette and Micah Risner are charged with inducing panic. Both pleaded not guilty Friday.
Police Sgt. Dawn Allen told the Sandusky Register that while it might have been funny to the couple, it wasn't a joke to police.
The couple couldn't be reached for comment. No telephone numbers were listed for them.
richlin04211114 says... March 10, 2017 at 10:29 a.m.
You can not fix stupid.
Kharma says... March 10, 2017 at 10:58 a.m.
They should be flogged.
