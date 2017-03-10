Records: Suspect in slaying of spouse had reported abuse

Court records show a Little Rock woman arrested in her husband's death Tuesday had accused him of beating her and threatening to kill her.

Christie Buckner, 42, pleaded innocent in the case Thursday morning in Little Rock District Court. She faces a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Earl Buckner, 55.

District Judge Alice Lightle ordered Christie Buckner to be held at the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $50,000.

Police arrested her after arriving at the couple's home at 1105 E. Eighth St. at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Earl Buckner lying on the ground with a stab wound in his upper chest, according to reports. Police said his wife was standing over him and later admitted to stabbing him.

It wasn't the first time police had been called to the home.

In May, officers responded to the residence and found Christie Buckner intoxicated with dried blood "all over her mouth," according to a police report. She told police that her husband, whom she wed in September 2015, had struck her in the face during an argument.

Earl Buckner, who also was intoxicated, accused his wife of starting the fight, according to the report. Police arrested him on a charge of third-degree domestic battery, of which he was later convicted. Court records show Christie Buckner obtained an order of protection against him.

Officers were called to the home again in July after Earl Buckner violated that order of protection, according to police reports. Police said they responded to a disturbance at the couple's address and found him nearby drinking a can of beer. He was arrested.

Court records show that even before the two married, their relationship was troubled.

She accused him of attacking her and threatening to kill her in June 2014. In a petition for order of protection, she described him as someone who "drinks excessively" -- he'd been convicted of public intoxication four times -- and who had shown "violent behavior."

Family members had shared similar stories. Earl Buckner's two sisters told police in 2008 that he had thrown a brick at their heads and threatened to kill them, an arrest report states. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree assault in the case.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Thursday that circumstances of the fatal dispute between Earl Buckner and his wife were unclear.

Christie Buckner's next court date was set for May 9.

