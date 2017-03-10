Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST -- 1:30 P.M.

LEE'S LOCK Glacken's Ghost in the third.

BEST BET Excessivespending in the ninth.

LONG SHOT Black Sherry in the fourth.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 88-308 (28.5 percent)

1 Purse $23,000, 5 ½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

REDLACE AND PEARLS** appears to have been privately purchased after a pair of disappointing races at Turfway, and she raced well at a much higher level last season at Oaklawn, with her speed being an asset at this abbreviated distance. DORN is dropping to the lowest price of her career, and she is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. JURY WISE has not raced since July, but she is taking a significant drop in class and has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Redlace and Pearls;Felix;Mason;5-1

6 Dorn;Canchari;Robertson;5-2

2 Jury Wise;Franco;Whiting;7-2

5 Wild Street Girl;Marquez;Kordenbrock;4-1

9 Secrets of Summer;Court;Frazee;8-1

7 I'm So Vain;Perez;Martinez;15-1

4 La Crema Rouge;Birzer;Swearingen;12-1

3 Exploden Moonshine;BQuinonez;Holthus;15-1

1 Flyer's Fantasy;Pompell;Cox;15-1

8 Cater's Bling;Corbett;Durham;15-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ARCTIC MUSIC** contested a brisk early pace before tiring in an encouraging career debut, and she is dropping in class and drops ten pounds with an apprentice rider aboard. Moreover, trainer Randy Morse sports a high percentage with second-time starters. SLICK RED OIL has been forwardly placed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks. LISA'S PREMIER went favored in her local debut due to a second-place finish at Keeneland, but she raced poorly with an excuse and deserves another chance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Arctic Music;Clawson;Morse;9-2

7 Slick Red Oil;Canchari;Hartman;3-1

8 Lisa's Premier;Felix;Mason;10-1

11 New Lucky Penny;Loveberry;Caldwell;6-1

12 Explosive Vacation;Pompell;Klopp;8-1

2 Southern Affair;Rocco;Hobby;5-1

5 Greeley and Gold;Borel;Thomas;15-1

1 Sammy Blue Cat;Contreras;Milligan;12-1

6 Our Lady of Knock;Eramia;Loy;20-1

13 Twopoint Objection;Kennedy;McPeek;8-1

10 Lil' Bit Lobo;Kennedy;Chleborad;12-1

4 Kikitoz;Quinonez;Cline;15-1

3 Valentine Charm;Rodriguez;Irwin;20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

GLACKEN'S GHOST**** had to overcome traffic problems through the turn in a deceptively strong state-bred maiden-allowance victory, and he is spotted to repeat in a restricted conditioned-claiming sprint. OCTOBER SKY was beaten four lengths as a post-time favorite at this level, but he is making his third start after a long layoff and figures to be a strong late threat. STRAWN'S CASH has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing in open races and should appreciate state-bred competition.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Glacken's Ghost;Canchari;Robertson;9-5

1 October Sky;Eramia;Martin;6-1

4 Strawn's Cash;Contreras;Milligan;20-1

10 Gone Preachin;Pompell;Gonzalez;9-2

8 Cannington;Vazquez;Moquett;10-1

6 Best Trick Yet;De La Cruz;Cates;5-1

5 Ms. D's Last Storm;Rodriguez;Whited;20-1

1a Leslie's Boy;Loveberry;Martin;6-1

9 Goingtogive'emhale;Clawson;Hale;5-1

7 Little Bird;Thompson;Hornsby;20-1

3 Tipsy Suspect;Birzer;Roberts;20-1

4 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

BLACK SHERRY** has won two of her three career races at Oaklawn, and she was claimed by a sharp stable and has better early speed than she showed as a beaten odds-on favorite. GET PAID is cutting back to a sprint after battling for six furlongs in a useful route race, and she is taking a drop in class. LARISSA'S LOVE has finished with energy in consecutive second-place finishes, and the nine-time winner was claimed by a trainer who boasts a high percentage with his first-back claims.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Black Sherry;Eramia;Broberg;8-1

7 Get Paid;Corbett;Durham;5-1

11 Larissa's Love;Birzer;Arnett;4-1

9 Greely's Striker;Borel;Thomas;20-1

5 Talk That Talk;Roman;Chleborad;3-1

4 Do It;Canchari;Martin;6-1

10 Bandolera's Gold;St Julien;Broberg;8-1

8 Own the Night;Quinonez;Cline;20-1

3 First Heart Break;Felix;Mason;12-1

12 Villainy;Clawson;Holthus;20-1

1 Relentless Dear;Kennedy;Prather;20-1

6 Baby Not Tonight;Perez;Puhl;20-1

5 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

CHECKMATE CHARLIE** set a torrid early pace and held on well in a sharp career debut victory, and several subsequent breezes suggests he is ready to move forward and repeat. DETROIT COWBOY was a slightly troubled second in his return to the races, and he is adding blinkers for new trainer Brad Cox and moving into state-bred racing. CHANTMEUPBABY earned a competitive Beyer figure when finishing fifth in a state-bred stakes, and he likely needed the race following an eight-month vacation.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Checkmate Charlie;Felix;Mason;5-1

2 Detroit Cowboy;Court;Cox;7-2

5 Chantmeupbaby;Johnson;Hartlage;5-1

4 Primarily Gold;Vazquez;Cates;4-1

9 Daddy's Gone;Quinonez;Irwin;8-1

13 Hank's Alibi;Loveberry;Petalino;8-1

11 How About You Dude;Cannon;Moquett;15-1

8 Jack Be Quick;Guerrero;Turner;8-1

3 Explosive Lake;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;12-1

7 JP of Galilee;Landeros;Hornsby;12-1

14 Shoe Money;ACourt;Fires;12-1

6 Mr Ark;Loveberry;Milligan;20-1

10 Devilishly Clever;Birzer;Roberts;30-1

1 Command a Bull;Roman;Ashauer;30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

SURTAP*** had trouble at the start in a useful fourth-place sprint tune-up, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is back at his best distance and is dropping to the lowest maiden classification of his career. SILVER COWBOY has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing at a higher maiden level, and he is an experienced two-turn runner who must be able to overcome a difficult post. CONQUEST GOINGGONE was narrowly defeated at 11-1 odds when making his first route of the season, and he drew a favorable inside post and figures near the lead from gate to wire.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Surtap;Contreras;Asmussen;9-2

11 Silver Cowboy;Johnson;Hobby;6-1

2 Conquest Goinggone;Canchari;Hartman;7-2

1 Prado's Smokin;Borel;Pitts;6-1

10 Dublinyourmoney;Franco;Whiting;10-1

7 Travel West;Landeros;Williamson;8-1

6 Zimmerman;Birzer;Roberts;10-1

9 Nan's Pierce Arrow;Loveberry;Danner;12-1

12 Safe Passage;Kennedy;Compton;15-1

8 Gooby;St Julien;Petalino;8-1

5 Gently Tapped;Court;Frazee;20-1

13 My Boy Lane;Clawson;Vance;30-1

4 My Apparition;Roman;Rengstorf;20-1

7 Purse $76,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

THE PICKETT FACTOR** has finished in the money in both starts this winter while competing in restricted stake races in Louisiana, and he possesses good route speed and is a winner over this track. CARVE is taking a slight drop following an improved second-place finish, and the millionaire is a four-time winner at Oaklawn. NECK 'N NECK has not raced since June and may prefer more ground, but he may be the class of the field and works at Fair Grounds are encouraging.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 The Pickett Factor;Quinonez;Irwin;12-1

8 Carve;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

5 Neck 'n Neck;Eramia;Asmussen;6-1

11 Inside Straight;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

10 Way Striking;Vazquez;Diodoro;9-2

3 Ain't Got Time;Borel;Ritchey;12-1

7 Big Changes;Court;Cox;8-1

6 Chief of Staff;Cannon;Van Berg;8-1

9 Oak Brook;Rocco;Williamson;20-1

4 Ecleto Red;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

1 Miss Mo Kelly;BQuinonez;Holthus;30-1

8 Purse $74,000, 5 ½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

HER LOVE FOR PAPPY*** was beaten only two lengths after setting a suicidal pace in her first race against winners, and she is turning back to an abbreviated distance and should prove difficult to catch. JERSEY HEIST was a sharp front-running maiden-allowance winner at this distance, and the steadily improving filly may be in a perfect spot at the top of the stretch. SWING AND SWAY tracked the early leaders before sweeping by in a clear maiden victory, and she is making only her second start after a long layoff and has a license to show more.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Her Love for Pappy;Hill;Ortiz;5-2

5 Jersey Heist;Canchari;DiVito;7-2

3 Swing and Sway;Santana;Moquett;9-2

1 Five Star Nap;Eramia;Robertson;6-1

7 Asian's Way;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

4 Forest Circle;Rocco;Stidham;6-1

6 Tricky One;Contreras;Asmussen;12-1

9 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

EXCESSIVESPENDING*** finished second as a post-time favorite in her local debut, which followed runner-up finishes at Churchill and Keeneland, and she has early speed and is too talented to be a maiden for much longer. SCIENCE FICTION is a consistent finisher who has finished in the money in four consecutive races, and her Beyer figures are strong in this field. REMEMBER THE ALIMO is an unraced filly who has a speedy pedigree, and she is working nicely for a stable that wins with this kind.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Excessivespending;Canchari;Hartman;7-2

7 Science Fiction;Landeros;Von Hemel;8-1

1 Remember the Alimo;Franco;Cox;4-1

6 Lady Kay;Hill;Catalano;6-1

5 Bizzee Mischief;Thompson;Manley;12-1

3 Heavens Pulpit;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;5-1

4 Memories of Mom;Rocco;Hobby;12-1

10 Good Grammar;Contreras;Asmussen;20-1

12 It's a Date;Cannon;Van Meter;10-1

2 Happy Anniversary;St Julien;Morse;12-1

8 Star Quest;Vazquez;Williamson;20-1

9 Lighten Up Frances;Pompell;Delong;20-1

14 Never Hungover;Birzer;Lukas;12-1

13 She's Ventastic;Pompell;Pompell;15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The 50-cent Pick-3 starting in race three has a "single" in my mind in Glacken's Ghost. The fourth race is a competitive twelve-horse field and several runners are likely needed, and the fifth race is a two-horse race of you're playing on the cheap or a case can be made for many more. The 50-cent late Pick-3 starts with a competitive race seven where a big price can be had. The eighth race is all about an opinion on Her Love for Pappy, which I really endorse, and the ninth race has some talented experienced runners, but some curious first-timers as well.

