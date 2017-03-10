S. Korea court ousts president

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's Constitutional Court today formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal.

The unanimous ruling by the eight-member panel opens her up to possible criminal proceedings and makes her South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be removed from office since the country embraced democracy in the late 1980s.

Park's "acts of violating the constitution and law are a betrayal of the public trust," acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi said. "The benefits of protecting the constitution that can be earned by dismissing the defendant are overwhelmingly big. Hereupon, in a unanimous decision by the court panel, we issue a verdict: We dismiss the defendant, President Park Geun-hye."

South Korea must hold an election within 60 days to choose Park's successor. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has led the government as acting leader since Park's impeachment and he will continue to do so until South Korea elects a new president by May.

Park's political party, meanwhile, said it "humbly accepts" the ruling and that it feels responsible for her downfall.

Anticipating the court's ruling, thousands of people -- both Park supporters, many of them dressed in army-style fatigues and wearing red berets, and those who wanted Park gone -- gathered around the Constitutional Court building and a public square in downtown Seoul.

A big television screen was set up near the court so people could watch the verdict live. Hundreds of police were on hand for any protests, wearing helmets with visors and black, hard-plastic breastplates and shin guards. The streets near the court were lined with police buses and barricades.

Police said at least one person died as thousands of Park's supporters reacted angrily to the verdict, shouting and hitting police officers with flagpoles and climbing on buses the police used to create a perimeter protecting the court.

A man in his 70s was fatally injured when he fell from a police bus, according to a hospital official. The man, believed to be a Park supporter, was bleeding heavily from his head when he arrived at the hospital and died about 1:50 p.m.

Park's parliamentary impeachment in December came after weeks of Saturday rallies that drew millions who wanted her resignation. Overwhelmed by the biggest rallies in decades, the voices of Park supporters were largely ignored. But they've recently regrouped and staged fierce pro-Park rallies since.

As the scandal developed, prosecutors have arrested and indicted a slew of high-profile figures, including Park's confidante Choi Soon-sil, top Park administration officials and Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong. But Park has avoided a direct investigation thanks to a law that gives a sitting president immunity from prosecution for most of alleged crimes.

Because she's now no longer in power, prosecutors can summon, question and possibly arrest her.

The political scandal revolves around Park and Choi, who held no official position, much more than her official advisers and ministers.

Choi is accused of extracting bribes from big business in return for using her relationship with the president to ensure favorable treatment for the companies.

Special prosecutors investigating the case said in a 101-page report released this week that they had found evidence that the president colluded with Choi.

Prosecutors have recommended 13 charges against Park including abuse of power, coercion of donations and sharing of state secrets. Park had immunity from prosecution while she was in office, but has lost that now that she has been removed from the presidency.

Park has offered a public apology several times and acknowledged that she got some help from Choi for editing speeches and with public relations. But Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

Information for this article was contributed by Hyung-jin Kim, Foster Klug, Kim Tong-hyung of The Associated Press and by Anna Fifield of The Washington Post.

